Novak Djokovic is a "well-meaning man" whose success over Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal "doesn't please others": Viktor Troicki

Viktor Troicki recently claimed that compatriot Novak Djokovic is unfairly painted in a bad light by the Western media. Troicki believes Djokovic always has good intentions, and that he is criticized mainly because his rapid march to immortality doesn't sit well with fans of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Novak Djokovic has been involved in a few controversial statements and actions over the years, which some people claim have been blown out of proportion by the media. But Djokovic's family, particularly his father Srdjan, have arguably made matters worse by repeatedly taking shots at Federer and Nadal, amongst other players.

In that context, Viktor Troicki claimed in a recent interview that the bias against Novak Djokovic is as clear as daylight. Troicki also suggested that Djokovic is not as well-received as Nadal or Federer because he hails from Serbia - a country that has a poor global image in the first place.

"We all see that aversion, it is very easy to see," Troicki said. "The fact is that Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer were at the top before Nole appeared, and then suddenly a guy from Serbia came and won all the tournaments. That doesn't please others. We all know what the situation has been like in our country in recent decades. The world does not have a good image of us, so not everyone, but some condemn him and have a wrong image of him."

Viktor Troicki further stressed that Novak Djokovic is far more good-natured than some parts of the media portray him to be. The 35-year-old believes that people don't understand the intentions behind Djokovic's actions, and that they want to milk his image for their own profit.

Viktor Troicki with Novak Djokovic at the 2020 ATP Cup

"He is above all a well-meaning man, he wants to help everyone, which he has shown many times," Troicki added. "(The fact) that they condemn him, is because they don't know him or they want to make a sensation where there isn't one. It's not nice, they are wrong in many situations."

Novak Djokovic is the favorite at Wimbledon and at the US Open: Viktor Troicki

Novak Djokovic with his 2019 Wimbledon title.

Novak Djokovic won his 18th Grand Slam at the 2021 Australian Open, and now trails record-holders Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by just two Major titles. Given Djokovic's blistering form over the last year, many believe he could equal if not surpass the record by the end of 2021.

Viktor Troicki, on his part, claimed that while Novak Djokovic might find it tough to triumph at Roland Garros, he is the player to beat at both Wimbledon and the US Open.

"His priority is to win Grand Slams," Troicki said. "In Paris it can be a little more difficult, but he is a favorite at Wimbledon and at the US Open, he certainly wins another Slam this year."