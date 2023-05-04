Novak Djokovic and his wife, Jelena, recently paid their respects to the students and staff of Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School who tragically lost their lives in a shooting spree on May 3.

A 13-year-old boy unleashed gunfire on his classmates which resulted in the deaths of eight children, including one boy and seven girls, as well as a security guard. Additionally, six children and a teacher were injured in the attack.

The shooter was arrested by authorities, and his parents were also taken into custody. Serbian officials have reported that the boy used his father's firearm during the shooting.

Djokovic took to social media to share a picture from Cvetni Trg in Belgrade, where people gathered to pay their respects to the victims of the school shooting.

The World No. 1's wife, Jelena, also sent thoughts and prayers to those affected.

"Lord Jesus Christ, son of God, have mercy on us sinners 🙏🏼 💔 . Heart breaks, soul bleeds, tears and disbelief...💔 💔 💔 " she captioned her Instagram story.

Novak Djokovic's US Open return cleared after COVID-19 vaccine mandate officially ends

Novak Djokovic will be able to compete in a tournament on American soil for the first time since the 2021 US Open. The news comes after an announcement on Monday, May 1, that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for foreign travelers to the US will come to an end on May 11.

After his deportation from Australia in 2022 due to being unvaccinated, Djokovic was forced to withdraw from the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open. He was also unable to participate in the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Masters as well as the US Open. He missed the Sunshine Double for the second time this season

The news was first broken by the administration of US President Joe Biden on January 30 and was confirmed on Monday.

"Today, we are announcing that the Administration will end the Covid-19 vaccine requirements for Federal employees, Federal contractors, and international air travelers at the end of the day on May 11, the same day that the Covid-19 public health emergency ends," the White House said in a statement.

