Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena raise €170,000 through their foundation to lend helping hand to kindergarteners in Serbian village

Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena have always given back to society. It was evident again recently when the couple went out of their way to help the children of Rvati, a village in the municipality of Raska, Serbia.

The social media handle of the 24-time Major winner's foundation announced on Saturday (February 11) that they will be constructing a kindergarten for 60 children in the village of Rvati. They also revealed that initially, €87,111 had been raised for the initiative, which was doubled by the Serb and his wife — amounting to a total of €174,222 in donations.

The foundation disclosed that they would donate the leftover money from the project to pre-schools around the country. They also attached a photo of the Serbian couple to their post, with the tagline: 'Together, we can make anything possible'.

"Every child deserves their place in a kindergarten, and with your and our help, 60 children from the Rvati village in Raska will get their own kindergarten and the opportunity to grow up in a safe and stimulating environment," the foundation wrote on Instagram. "In the sixth Season of Giving, we raised 87,111 euros."

"As in past years, the donations were doubled by our founders, Novak and Jelena Djokovic, meaning that a total of 174,222 euros will be used for the kindergarten’s construction, repair, and equipment. Our initial goal was the kindergarten in Rvati, and since we exceeded it, we are happy to be able to donate more money to preschools all around Serbia."

Novak Djokovic also made donations to three different countries during COVID-19 pandemic

For what it's worth, Novak Djokovic has always been generous with donations. In 2020, the Serb showed his charitable side by helping out Serbia, Spain and Italy when the COVID-19 pandemic had the entire world in its vice-like grip.

First, Djokovic donated $5.5 million to the Serbian public health system, charities run by the Serbian Orthodox Church and several others who needed financial aid. He also gave away an undisclosed sum of money to Italy, which was one of the worst-hit countries during the global health crisis.

The 24-time Major champion also contributed an undisclosed amount to arch-rival Rafael Nadal's $11 million fundraiser to fight the pandemic in Spain. The Spaniard later expressed his gratitude towards the Serb on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

"A huge thanks to Novak Djokovic for the contribution to the #nuestramejorvictoria campaign helping those in need in the fight against coronavirus," Nadal wrote on X in April 2020. "Class act, Hvala Nole!"

