Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena show their support as over 100,000 Serbians led by students stage largest anti-government protest in Belgrade

Novak Djokovic and his wife, Jelena, recently extended their support for over 100,000 Serbians, led by students, who participated in the largest anti-government protest in Belgrade. The protests, led by students, began last year in Novi Sad after a tragic incident, where the collapse of the railway station canopy resulted in the death of 15 people and caused severe injuries to two others on November 1, 2024.

On Saturday, March 15, the biggest rally in Serbia in decades began at Pionirski Park, across from the Parliament building in Belgrade. The protestors expressed their anger towards the government and President Aleksandar Vucic.

The protestors are blaming corruption and government incompetence for the tragedy in Novi Sad. Their outrage was further fueled by allegations of government officials trying to conceal unsafe construction practices

The largest student-led anti-government protest in Belgrade received support from Novak Djokovic, who took to social media to share a video and a picture of the rally, describing it as a 'historic' event and "magnificent ."

"Serbia 🇷🇸 🇷🇸 🇷🇸 ," he wrote on his Instagram story

"History! Magnificent 🙌 🙏 ," he added.

Screen grab of the Serb's Instagram stories [Image Source: Instagram]

The 24-time Grand Slam champion's wife, Jelena, also expressed her support by posting about the protests, rally, and the public outcry in Belgrade

"How beautiful is this young world of ours... 🥲 ," Jelena captioned her Instagram story.

"Belgrade now... ❤️ #studentsarechampion," she added.

Screen grab of Jelena's Instagram stories [Image Source: Instagram]

As far as tennis is concerned, Novak Djokovic's best performances this season include reaching the semifinals and quarterfinals of the 2025 Australian Open and the Brisbane International, respectively. Most recently, he competed at the Indian Wells Masters, where he was defeated in the second round by Botic van de Zandschulp.

Novak Djokovic next expected to compete at Miami Open 2025

Novak Djokovic with the Miami Open trophy in 2016 [Image Source: Getty Images]

Novak Djokovic is expected to participate next in the 2025 Miami Open, which is scheduled to take place from March 18 to March 30, 2025, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida . The Serb holds the record for the most men's singles titles (six titles) won, at the Miami Open, an achievement he shares with Andre Agassi.

In 2024, Djokovic did not compete in the tournament and withdrew in order to balance his "private and professional schedule." He won his first title at the ATP Masters 1000 hard court tournament in Florida in 2007.

He was seeded 10th in the tournament and he began his campaign in the second round following a first-round bye. He defeated Daniele Bracciali 7-6(4), 6-4 in his opening match and then triumphed over Michael Llodra 6-4, 6-1 and qualifier Feliciano Lopez 6-0, 6-3 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

In the quarterfinals, Djokovic overcame second seed Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-4 and then registered a 6-1, 6-0 win over 12th seed Andy Murray in the semifinals to move to the finals, where he defeated qualifier Guillermo Canas 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to win his first Masters singles title.

Novak Djokovic last won the Miami Open in 2016. He was the top seed in the tournament and had begun his campaign in the second round after receiving a first round bye. He defeated Kyle Edmund 6-3, 6-4, 33rd seed Joao Sousa 6-4, 6-1, and 14th seed Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4 in the second, third, and fourth rounds respectively.

The former World No.1 then overcame seventh seed Tomas Berdych 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals and registered a 7-6(5), 6-4 win over 15th seed David Goffin in the semifinals to move to the final. In the championship match, he defeated sixth seed Kei Nishikori 6-3, 6-3 to win the title.

