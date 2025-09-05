"Novak Djokovic will pick a fight to win" - Andy Roddick explains why Serb will 'crave' crowd support for Carlos Alcaraz in US Open SF

Andy Roddick recently assessed Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz's upcoming clash in the 2025 US Open men's singles semifinals. The Serb and the Spaniard have faced each other on eight previous occasions, with the 24-time Major champion leading the pair's head-to-head 5-3.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Served With Andy Roddick podcast, the former No. 1 and 2003 US Open champion touched on Alcaraz's popularity. According to Roddick, even the legendary Roger Federer needed time to establish himself as a firm fan favorite, but the same hasn't been the case for the Spaniard.

"I don’t know that I’ve seen a global fandom gravitate to a player like they have with Carlos. Even Roger had to work for it until, you know, he owned everyone’s hearts," Roddick said.

The 43-year-old went on to talk about how Novak Djokovic is likely to relish an environment where the majority of the crowd support is for Carlos Alcaraz. The Serb has a penchant for thriving in matches with the crowd against him. Roddick added:

"I think it’s gonna be chippy. I think if, you know, they come out in the crowds for Carlos, there is no one who craves that situation more on Earth than Novak Djokovic. He will pick a fight to win a fight. I think it’s going to be amazing theatre. Honestly, like, if he gets in and it’s chippy, I think that’s better for Novak. I think he wants to make this about emotion, about angst. He is the best we’ve ever seen in those types of situations."

Novak Djokovic expressed uncertainty about being at his best against Carlos Alcaraz at US Open

Novak Djokovic at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

Following his quarterfinal win over Taylor Fritz at the 2025 US Open, which set up his ninth career meeting with Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic voiced uncertainty about how well he could physically perform against the Spaniard in the last four. Physical struggles have marred the later stages of the Serb's last few Major campaigns.

"Normally I like to play the big matches on a big stage. It’s just that I’m not really sure how the body is going to feel in the next few days. But I’m going to do my very best with my team to be fit. There’s going to be a lot of running involved, that’s for sure. It’s not going to be short points," the former No. 1 said.

The winner of the match between the Serb and the Spaniard will go on to face either defending champion Jannik Sinner or Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final. If Alcaraz and Sinner both win their respective semifinal outings, they will lock horns in the final of the third straight Grand Slam.

