Novak Djokovic will not play at the Australian Open 2022 if he "chooses not to be vaccinated", says Victoria's Sports Minister

In a recent interview, Victoria's Sports Minister, Martin Pakula, clearly stated that if Novak Djokovic does not get vaccinated, he "will not play at the 2022 Australian Open". However, Pakula also pointed out that in order to play in Melbourne without receiving the COVID-19 jab, the Serbian legend has to give a legitimate explanation.

"If Djokovic chooses not to be vaccinated and is not accepted in the expert committee, he will not play the Australian Open. In order to enter the tournament, he must have a good excuse to explain the reason for their non-vaccination," said Pakula.

Even though Novak Djokovic's name features on the participants' list for the 2022 Australian Open, there is a possibility that he might not be present to defend his title at the upcoming Grand Slam. Victoria's current vaccination policy mandates that every athlete be fully vaccinated before arriving in Melbourne. This has cast some doubt over Djokovic's participation since he is yet to reveal his vaccination status.

Novak Djokovic with the Australian Open 2021 title

In the same interview, Pakula revealed that the provision of playing after submitting a justification for non-vaccination wasn't announced by the government to ensure Djokovic's presence in Melbourne. He said that the rule applies to all the other athletes as well.

"If people think that we have done this to try to give Djokovic a chance to play the tournament they are very wrong. Everyone who participates must be vaccinated or have a significant reason why they have not ," said the Sports Minister.

Pakula further emphasized that neither he nor the Prime Minister will decide the playing status of any athlete at the 2022 Australian Open. He remarked that only the committee of experts would take the final call on the issue.

"It is not up to me, or the Prime Minister, or any other politician to determine whether or not he can play the tournament. It will be assessed by a committee of experts," concluded Pakula.

Previously, the CEO of Tennis Australia, Craig Tiley, had made it quite clear that Novak Djokovic has not been given any sort of medical exemption to feature at the upcoming Grand Slam.

Why is the Australian Open 2022 important for Novak Djokovic?

Often known as the 'King of Melbourne Park', Novak Djokovic is currently on a 21-match winning streak at the Australian Open. He is the most successful player in the Open Era at this tournament and will be eyeing his 10th title in Melbourne in 2022.

The Big 3 are now tied at 20 Majors each. Given his track record in Melbourne, Djokovic has the best chance of surpassing his rivals in the Grand Slam title race at the 2022 Australian Open.

However, with Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas gaining momentum on the tour, it will be difficult for the Serb to extend his dominance if he misses the Australian Open or fails to get into form right at the beginning of the season.

With Zverev and Medvedev excelling on hard courts, and Tsitsipas performing really well on clay in 2021, Novak Djokovic's path to his 21st Grand Slam title might get a lot tougher and longer if he doesn't make it to Australia.

