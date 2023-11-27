Novak Djokovic will prioritize the clay swing in 2024, eyeing glory at the Paris Olympics, French Open, and Monte Carlo Masters, according to tennis analyst Gill Gross.

Djokovic currently holds three French Open titles, two Monte Carlo Masters trophies, and an Olympic bronze (Beijing, 2008), which he wishes to convert into gold in 2024 and add to his trophy cabinet.

The 2024 clay court season is all the more important for the Serb as he is close to a Quadruple Career Slam - winning every Major at least four times, a Triple Golden Masters - winning all nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments at least three times, and the esteemed gold medal at the Olympics.

With so much on the line, Gill Gross believes the 24-time Grand Slam champion will push himself to do well on clay. Gross said during a recent episode of the Monday Match Analysis podcast:

"I don’t think there’s any doubt that the time of year that is going to be most important to Novak next year will be the clay."

Gross added:

"When it comes to motivation, when it comes to emptying the tank mentally and physically in terms of energy exertion, yeah, that’s going to be the time of the year when Novak is wanting to be firing all cylinders, particularly because of the Olympics."

The 36-year-old has won all nine ATP Masters 1000 titles thrice except for the Monte Carlo Masters. He previously won it in 2013 and 2015. In 2024, he has the opportunity to secure the Triple Golden Masters in Monte Carlo.

Moreover, Djokovic has won every Grand Slam event at least four times, except at Roland Garros where he's picked up 3 titles so far. He has won the Australian Open ten times, Wimbledon seven times, and the US Open four times. Another triumph at the clay court Major will secure him the Quadruple Career Slam.

"Novak Djokovic has already done a lot of the work necessary to set himself up well for success on the clay next year" - Tennis analyst Gill Gross

Novak Djokovic in action: Monte Carlo Masters

Gill Gross further stated that Novak Djokovic needs his forehand to come good at all costs during the clay court season in 2024. Gross said:

"The biggest thing that I look for when it comes to Novak on the clay is how much he’s able to build up his weight of shot on the forehand, especially because he doesn’t get quite as much out of his serve. But he still wants to be offensive. But on clay, I think the forehand is the key and how big he’s able to hit it."

Gross also affirmed that Djokovic has already done the hard yards working on his forehand in the 2023 season. Gross concluded:

"At the Australian Open this year, that was the headliner. Throughout the clay-court season, as the elbow got better, he started hitting it big. At the ATP Finals… he was cracking that forehand like in the final against Jannik Sinner, that was the big headline. So I think he’s already done a lot of the work necessary to set himself up well for success on the clay [next year]."

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis