"Novak Djokovic will win at least two more Wimbledon titles" - Srdjan Djokovic

During a recent appearance on K1 TV, Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan Djokovic predicted that his son will go on to win at least a couple more Wimbledon titles before he retires, .

Speaking about what the future holds in store, Srdjan stated with confidence that Djokovic will compete at the top level for another two or three years at least. This will increase his likelihood of adding to his Grand Slam tally.

"He will win at least two more Wimbledon titles and several other Grand Slams," Srdjan said. "You don't need to be an expert to see Novak will play for another two or three years, that will be enough."

Srdjan also opened up about how Novak Djokovic handled his US Open final loss to Daniil Medvedev. The defeat resulted in him missing out on the elusive Calendar Slam as well as a record-breaking 21 Grand Slams.

The 60-year-old admitted that the World No.1 was very upset, while giving full credit to Medvedev for being the better player on that day.

He further added that Djokovic was not one to dwell on his losses for too long. The World No. 1 has learned to take his losses in his stride as he understands that defeats are also a part of the game.

"That upset him, but the main reason was Medvedev's fantastic game. That's how it is," Srdjan said. "My son was taught that sport consists of victories and defeats, that as you accept victory so you do defeat."

Novak Djokovic is all set for an enticing 2022 season

Novak Djokovic could write his name into the history books at the 2022 Australian Open, as winning the tournament will make him the first male tennis player with 21 Grand Slams to his name. He is currently tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at 20 Grand Slam titles apiece.

But the defending champion's entry into the Major is still shrouded in doubt, with rumors about his vaccination status and possible medical exemption doing the rounds.

Srdjan Djokovic himself has spoken out about Australia's mandatory vaccination protocols in the past, saying that Djokovic could skip the tournament in order to not give in to the government's attempts at "blackmail".

Djokovic's confirmed participation at the ATP Cup which precedes the Grand Slam has done its part in dispelling reports of him not competing at Melbourne Park. However, there has been no official confirmation from the Djokovic camp yet.

