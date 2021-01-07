Novak Djokovic has been Wimbledon's most dominant player of the decade & that doesn't get talked about enough: Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick believes Novak Djokovic’s dominance at Wimbledon is underrated, especially since the Serb has been the standout grasscourter of the last decade. According to the American, picking Djokovic as the Wimbledon 2021 champion is an easy choice seeing how his main rival Roger Federer may not be at his best self physically during the event.

Novak Djokovic has quietly become the second most celebrated grasscourter in this century, right behind Roger Federer. The Serb is currently three Wimbledon titles behind the Swiss legend and seems well-poised to equal, if not break, Federer’s record by the end of his career.

Andy Roddick knows a thing or two about doing well at Wimbledon - having been runner-up there thrice - and he labeled the World No. 1 as the favorite to lift the title in 2021. During a recent conversation on Tennis Channel Roddick pointed out how Novak Djokovic is not a single-surface specialist, before adding that the Serb's achievements at Wimbledon should be talked about more often.

"We like to pigeonhole Rafa as the claycourt guy, Novak as the hardcourt guy and Roger as like the king of Wimbledon," Roddick said. "(But) Novak has actually won five titles at Wimbledon since 2011. He has by far been the most dominant player of the decade at Wimbledon and it does not get talked about enough. Two of his biggest adversaries at Wimbledon during that time - Andy Murray and Roger Federer - might not be at full flight so I think Novak Djokovic is the obvious favorite there.”

Roger Federer has fallen short to Novak Djokovic in three Wimbledon finals

Since 2011, Novak Djokovic has made the final at Wimbledon six times, winning five of them. Interestingly, three of those finals were against Roger Federer, including the famous match from 2019 where the Serb triumphed despite Federer having two match points on his serve.

In contrast, Roger Federer has made it to five Wimbledon finals since 2011 but has won on just two occasions (2012, 2017).

You don’t want to bet against Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open: Jim Courier

Novak Djokovic with his 2020 Australian Open title

Four-time Grand Slam champion Jim Courier also assessed Novak Djokovic's chances in the upcoming season. When asked to pick the most likely Slam winner in 2021, the American went with the Serb triumphing for the ninth time at Melbourne Park.

Advertisement

Courier acknowledged that he was making the obvious pick, but asserted that Djokovic's dominance at the Australian Open makes it difficult to choose otherwise.

"Novak winning Australian Open for the 9th time," Courier said. "These are the safest plays, its like the kids, we’re like kids playing bowling with the bumper guards. It is embarrassing but it is what they asked us so. We are going with it. Novak has been so good for so long at the AO. You don’t want to bet against him there."