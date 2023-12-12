Jannik Sinner breaking Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's monopoly to win the ATP Fans’ Favourite Award for the 2023 season has spared amusement among tennis lovers over Novak Djokovic's inability to achieve the same.

Federer's overwhelming popularity was evident in his hold on the award, winning it a record 19 times between 2003 and 2021. Meanwhile, Nadal earned the honor for the first time in 2022. However, with the Swiss legend having retired last year and Nadal skipping almost the entire season due to injury, Sinner emerged as the popular choice among voters.

The Italian's win made for humorous reactions from tennis enthusiasts, with a number of them poking fun at Djokovic's failure to secure the award even in Federer and Nadal's absence.

"Djokovic can't win it even when both Roger and Rafa are not around. Fans really do not like him," a fan commented.

"Lmao Novak losing even without big 3 competition

One fan joked that the key to winning the award was either being Federer or triumphing over the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

"So Roger Federer and whoever beats Djokovic," the fan posted.

Meanwhile, other fans were left surprised by Sinner beating out Carlos Alcaraz for the honor.

"I thought Alcaraz would win the award, but I was very surprised that it would be Sinner. Not that I don't recognize his strength, but I was surprised to see him surpass Alcaraz, who had another great year," a fan commented.

"The atp attractive award tbh... I know this because I went from a Roger fan to a Jannik fan 🥕 Tbh im really suprisef Alcaraz didnt win. Dude is a golden retriever and one of the funnest plater to watch. I guess this award favors guys who end the tour strong," another fan shared.

"Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic being there for their country this late in the year is incredible" - Andrea Petkovic

The Serb and Jannik Sinner at the Davis Cup

Following their title clash at the ATP Finals in Turin, both Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner traveled to Malaga, Spain, to represent their respective countries at the Davis Cup Finals.

Andrea Petkovic recently commended both players for choosing to compete in the event despite their grueling season on tour, applauding their dedication in sacrificing part of their recovery period.

"I think this we have to stress as much as we can, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic being there for their country this late in the year after having played so much, and I'm sure both of them want to make a splash at winning the Australian Open, is incredible," she said on the Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast.

"It just comes to show you how important it is for these players that they are really sacrificing a piece of their recovery time in order to be there for their country. You could see it in both their faces how much they were playing and how much they wanted to win," she added.

Sinner defeated Djokovic in the semifinals of the Davis Cup in a riveting encounter, knocking Serbia out of the event. The 22-year-old then delivered an exceptional performance against Australia in the final, resulting in a memorable triumph for Italy.

