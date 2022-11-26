"Novak is not a great sport; He has outbursts on court" - Rennae Stubbs defends Novak Djokovic's non-inclusion in ATP's Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award nominees

Novak Djokovic was not among the eleven players who were nominated for the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award in this year's ATP Awards.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion's fans took offense at the snub, with one even claiming that certain media personalities and even the ATP Tour are doing a "mass media against Novak." The fan, in turn, lauded former players turned tennis broadcasters Chrissie Evert and Rennae Stubbs for their "empathy."

Stubbs reacted by siding with the ATP's non-inclusion of the Serb in this year's Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award nominees. She explained that it had nothing to do with being against Djokovic, but about the long-time No. 1's attitude on the court.

"Nothing to do with that. Novak is not a great sport on court: he’s been defaulted, broken racquets, etcetera, among other things," said Stubbs.

While the current World No. 5 may be a gracious loser, the award is not handed because of that.

"He’s absolutely a gracious loser, I’ll give him that, but this award is for sportsmanship on and off court. So don’t make this about anything but that," Stubbs added.

Another fan chimed in, sarcastically citing examples of Djokovic's "unsportsmanlike behavior" - helping a fallen opponent, supporting underprivileged players, and displaying graciousness in defeat against Holger Rune in the Paris Masters early this month.

Stubbs recognized that the six-time ATP Finals champion did all this but also pointed out his "outbursts" on the court.

"He does stuff like this, absolutely! So do A LOT OF PLAYERS! He also has outbursts on court! Smashed the net at the French Open, threw his racquet that almost hit a ball kid in Serbia. I could go on, but it’s pointless with you stans! You see gold toilets with your heroes!" wrote Stubbs.

Did Novak Djokovic ever win the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award?

Novak Djokovic smashes his racquet in frustration during his 2021 Australian Open quarterfinal match against Alexander Zverev.

Out of all the accolades Novak Djokovic has received in his still ongoing, illustrious career, he is yet to receive recognition for his sportsmanship in the ATP Awards.

This is in sharp contrast to his Big 3 comrades Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who have also extended their dominance in the sportsmanship category.

Federer and Nadal shared 18 Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Awards between them, starting in 2004 which kicked off a five-year streak for Federer. Nadal halted Federer's run in 2010 before the Swiss was reinstated from 2011 to 2017. Nadal had won the award since then.

The recipient is chosen by fellow ATP players.

This year's nominees are Cameron Norrie, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Frances Tiafoe, Grigor Dimitrov, Hubert Hurkacz, Lorenzo Musetti, Matteo Berrettini, Maxime Cressy, and Nadal.

