"Novak is such an inspiration to me" - Djordje Djokovic on his brother Novak Djokovic

Djordje Djokovic has hailed his illustrious brother Novak Djokovic as an inspiration for pushing his brothers to do better, despite the latter's stellar achievements in the game.

Djordje, who is of finance background, is the tournament director of the Serbia Open, an ATP 250 event, where Novak Djokovic lost to Andrey Rublev in the final last week. The World No. 1, a 20-time Grand Slam and 37-time Masters 1000 winner, was taken to three sets in all four matches in the Serbian capital. However, he couldn't get the job done against an inspired opponent in the title match.

In an exclusive interview with LWOS, Djordje shed light on his relationship with his two older siblings, Novak and Marko Djokovic. The 26-year-old said:

“Novak is such an inspiration to me. He has achieved so much in tennis and still continues to keep going on. Yet we maintain our relationship like any other siblings. All three of us brothers moved away from home at a very young age. We kept pushing each other to do better."

Djordje added about his oldest sibling:

"Novak is not involved in the organisation of the event (Serbia Open). But he often guides me as a brother and provides valuable feedback as a top player. I definitely appreciate having that."

"We are trying to put our best foot forward and represent Serbia on the international stage" - Novak Djokovic's brother Djordje Djokovic

Novak Djokovic (2L) and Djordje Djokovic (3R)

Djordje Djokovic successfully hosted the second edition of the Serbia Open last week. He spoke about the facilities at the tournament, including building a new player's lounge and upgrading the gym:

“Belgrade is one of the greatest cities in Europe with all its history. A lot of players recognise that and they love coming here. We want to provide them with the best facilities possible throughout the whole tournament."

About their unique initiative of planting a tree for every ticket purchased, Djordje said:

“It’s a very unique initiative that we are very proud of. Not only are we hosting this beautiful event and promoting our city, we are also doing something nice for the environment and the planet.”

The Serbia Open director is delighted to have families in attendance, adding:

“My intention is for everyone to have a great time. Whether it is in the VIP box or in the stands. I’m very excited to see a number of families especially with kids attending the tournament. We must be doing something right."

Serbia Open Official @SerbiaOpen2022



Meč koji smo dugo čekali - polufinale!



Novak VS Karen Na punim tribinama centralnog terena, navija se iz sve snage!!!Meč koji smo dugo čekali - polufinale!Novak VS Karen Na punim tribinama centralnog terena, navija se iz sve snage!!! 🔥Meč koji smo dugo čekali - polufinale!Novak VS Karen https://t.co/PW9M9iXGao

Referring to the influx of international tourists due to the tournament, Djordje Djokovic said:

“We are trying to put our best foot forward to represent Serbia in the international stage. Serbian people are very welcoming and host oriented. We welcomed over 2000 international tourists who came to our city just for this tournament. We would like to take that number much higher in the coming years. I want everyone to experience what my city and my country has to offer."

Edited by Keshav Gopalan