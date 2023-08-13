"Now I will live forever"- Venus Williams reacts to her portrait by artist Anna Weyant

Tennis legend Venus Williams recently shared a stunning picture of herself standing in front of her portrait by rising star artist Anna Weyant. The painting, which depicts Williams in a black dress, is part of Weyant’s solo exhibition at the Gagosian Gallery in New York.

Williams is not only a champion on the court, but also a passionate art lover and collector off the court. The 43-year-old has been exploring her artistic side by visiting museums, galleries, and exhibitions around the world.

The American athlete previously posted a video of her experiencing Banksy’s art for the first time at the Moco Museum in Amsterdam, where she expressed her admiration for the anonymous street artist’s work.

However, Williams has not been successful on the court lately. The American recently suffered a first-round loss against compatriot Madison Keys at the 2023 Canadian Open in Montreal. Keys defeated Williams 6-2, 7-5 in a match that lasted one hour and 52 minutes.

Williams posted the picture on her Instagram account on Sunday, August 13.

"Now I will live forever🌟 @annaweyant 🦄," Williams wrote on Instagram.

Another tennis star who showed appreciation for Williams and Weyant was Reilly Opelka, who shared Williams’ post on his Instagram story and wrote:

"Art and Tennis."

Reilly Opelka on Instagram

Venus Williams to face Veronika Kudermetova in Cincinnati opener

Venus Williams in Wimbledon 2023

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams will begin her campaign at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Monday, August 14, against 16th seed Veronika Kudermetova of Russia. The match will be the first meeting between the two players, who have contrasting styles and experience levels.

Williams, 43, is currently ranked No. 527 in the world and has a 2-5 win-loss record this season. Her best result of the season was reaching the second round at Auckland and Birmingham, losing to Lin Zhu and Jelena Ostapenko respectively.

Kudermetova, 26, is a rising star on the WTA Tour and reached a career-high ranking of No. 9 in October 2022. The Russian athlete has won one singles title and six doubles titles on the WTA Tour.

Kudermetova is currently ranked No. 16 in the world and some of her best results of the season include reaching the finals of the Libema Open; reaching the semifinals at Rome, Madrid, Doha, and Adelaide International 2; and the quarterfinals at Berlin, Abu Dhabi, and Adelaide International 1.

The match between Williams and Kudermetova will be an intriguing clash of power and finesse, as well as youth and experience. Venus Williams is known for her aggressive baseline game, powerful serve, and net skills, while Veronika Kudermetova is a versatile player who can mix up her shots, angles, and spins.

The Western & Southern Open is one of the most prestigious events on the WTA Tour and serves as a key warm-up for the US Open, which begins on August 28.

