"Now that Jessica Pegula can take out players like Iga Swiatek, she is that complete elite player" - Jan-Michael Gambill

American former tennis pro Jan Michael Gambill recently commented on Jessica Pegula after the American's success at the 2023 Canadian Open, where she defeated World No. 1 Iga Swiatek en route to the title.

Pegula triumphed over Swiatek in a captivating three-set battle, showcasing her prowess and determination as she advanced to the final with a 6-2, 7-6(4), 6-4 triumph in a riveting two-and-a-half-hour match.

In the title bout, she defeated Liudmila Samsonova in straight sets to win the second WTA 1000 title and third overall singles trophy of her career.

Discussing the American No. 1's victory on the latest episode of the Tennis Channel Inside-In podcast, Jan-Michael Gambill opined that now that Pegula is beating top players like Iga Swiatek, she herself has become a "complete elite player."

"She has been on this incredible journey and I remember her comments talking about how it was about belief, it was about execution and getting to the top of the game and now that she can take out players like Iga [Swiatek], I think she is that complete elite player now," he said.

"She has sort of risen from a player who is challenging the top to being one of the top players herself," he continued.

"I like Jessica Pegula's chances at the US Open because of these great results" - Jan-Michael Gambill

Jessica Pegula pictured at the 2023 Citi Open - Day 6.

Jan-Michael Gambill expressed strong confidence in Jessica Pegula's prospects on the hardcourt, noting that if she maintains her current form, her recent victory in Canada significantly enhances her potential success in Grand Slam tournaments.

"It is a huge feat for her and you know I like her chances on the hard courts. I like her chances on any faster court against Iga [Swiatek] if she plays that consistent with some offence, what we saw from her in Toronto," he said.

"She has done it before. She won a Masters 1000 title before but this is her second one now you know, repeating that huge feat, I think that's what she needs to go through to maybe win a Slam," he added.

Michael Gambill also holds a positive outlook regarding the 29-year-old's performance in her home Major, the US Open, set to begin on August 28.

"I like her chances at the US Open because of these great results. You sort of see Pegula in a draw and you blink your eyes and she is going to be in the quarterfinals," he said.