"Now people are talking s**t about Coco Gauff" - Taylor Townsend opens up about harsh reality tennis players have to live with

Taylor Townsend recently expressed her thoughts on the constant pressure and expectations tennis players have to face in their careers, while taking an example from Coco Gauff's US Open tournament run. The current women's doubles World No. 1's remarks came after her impressive 2025 US Open run.

Ad

Taylor Townsend reached the final round of the US Open women's doubles with Katerina Siniakova, the winner of 30 WTA doubles titles. The runner-ups also won the Australian Open and the Dubai Tennis Championship this year. Apart from her signature category, she reached the round of 16 in the women's singles category and quarter-final round in mixed doubles with World No. 6 Ben Shelton.

In her recent appearance on 'The Pivot Podcast,' which stars notable NFL personalities Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor, Townsend reflected her thoughts on the stress and expectations faced by tennis players, while highlighting current World No. 3 Coco Gauff's shock round of 16 exit at the US Open.

Ad

Trending

"In the culture of tennis as well, you always have to prove it's like on to the next, on to the next, on to the next. Look at the stuff with Coco [Gauff]. She won the French Open. Now people are talking s**t about her because oh, we expected you to win. And she's like, I'm not going to let this crush me," she said (56:38 onwards).

Ad

She continued:

"That's what she said. She's learning, right? But the expectation around, you should be better and like you should win everything. like it's asinine and it almost makes you like feel like you can't be human."

Ad

Taylor Townsend has achieved prominent accolades throughout her career, including two major titles in doubles.

Taylor Townsend reflects on her personality and self-confidence

Taylor Townsend at the 2025 US Open - Day 8 - Source: Getty

Speaking in a press conference after defeating fifth seed Mirra Andreeva in the third round of the 2025 US Open, the Chicago, Illinois, native revealed her thoughts on her personality and the positive responses she has received from her fans.

Ad

While highlighting her self-confidence, Taylor Townsend also shared the significance and contentment of her identity.

"I'm truly showing up as myself, and I think people see that and it's cool they like what I see. I think I'm pretty cool, I'm funny. That's all that matters," Townsend said via the official site of US Open.

Townsend also reached the women's doubles finals of the 2025 Canadian Open with partner, former World No. 2 in doubles, Zhang Shuai. Earlier this season, in the women's doubles, she claimed the Australian Open title and finished as a runner-up at the French Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More