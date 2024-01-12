"Obviously they're going to be watching Taylor Swift, not me" - Iga Swiatek jokes about her team pulling strings to get her Eras Tour tickets

Iga Swiatek is hoping to watch Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour this year, leaving her team with one important task for the season -- to pull some strings and get her tickets for a concert outside Poland.

The World No. 1 is currently in Melbourne for the 2024 Australian Open, where she is scheduled to take on former champion Sofia Kenin in her opener. Speaking at her pre-tournament press conference, Swiatek, a self-proclaimed Taylor Swift fanatic, was asked about her plans to catch the American in concert on her Eras Tour.

The four-time Grand Slam champion admitted that she was planning to do so, but did not think she would be able to go to her home country of Poland considering the massive attention she would attract.

She was, therefore, hoping someone from her team could manage to procure tickets, even though it was likely that they were all sold out already everywhere.

"I will. It will be tough. Not to get tickets obviously, but be there and not have a feeling that everybody is watching. Obviously they're going to be watching Taylor, not me. We know how it can be in Poland, yeah, for me. I'll probably go somewhere else," Iga Swiatek said.

"Not really [in disguise]. If Jules gets my tickets. I haven't bought anything. It's probably all sold out. He has a tough task. Yeah, exactly, [he has to pull some strings]," she added.

"Well, it's just perfect" - Iga Swiatek on her collaboration with Lego

Iga Swiatek also opened up about her latest collaboration with LEGO during the press conference, stating that it felt like the "perfect" partnership to her.

It is no secret that the 22-year-old is a massive fan of the brand, and has often kept herself busy at tournaments by undertaking LEGO model-building activities during her off days.

"Well, it's just perfect. I mean, it's not easy to get a collaboration like that where it's so natural. You guys have been asking me on every tournament if I'm building any LEGOs now. It was an obvious sign that this would work. I'm really happy they were willing to do that," Iga Swiatek said.

"Yeah, I hope together we can kind of, I don't know, make LEGOs even more fun, if it's possible. Yeah, I'm just really happy. For me it's like the perfect sponsorship, yeah," she added.