"Off your high horse Maria Sakkari; Maybe you should be banned" - Fans lambast players' alleged 'witch hunt' in Amarissa Toth-Zhang Shuai controversy

Several tennis fans strongly criticized and expressed their vehement disapproval of the apparent 'witch hunt' of Amarissa Toth by the other players after the 20-year-old and Zhang Shuai's line call controversy at the Hungary Open.

The match between Shuai and Toth was overshadowed by a dispute in the first set when a line call became a bone of contention. The Chinese player was convinced that her ball had landed on the line, but the chair umpire held a contrasting opinion.

In a bid to settle the matter, Zhang Shuai politely asked the Hungarian to preserve the mark so she could examine it during the changeover. However, Toth carelessly erased the mark with an oblivious swipe of her foot. This thoughtless act left the the World No. 45 in tears, ultimately forcing her to retire from the match.

Several tennis players were displeased with the incident. They took to social media to hurl various insults at Toth. Greece's Maria Sakkari called for Toth to be banned while Russia's Daria Kasatkina referred to the Hungarian as a rat.

"@zhangshuai121 is the nicest player on the tour!! That Toth girl should be banned from the tour 👎🏼 👎🏼 👎🏼," Sakkari tweeted.

Several tennis fans were disheartened by this name-calling and public criticism directed towards Amarissa Toth and took to social media themselves to condemn such actions.

One fan criticized Sakkari, urging her to abandon her arrogant attitude. They recalled an incident that occurred earlier this year at Indian Wells where the Greek failed to admit that the ball had touched her racket during a match against Karolina Pliskova.

The fan questioned Sakkari whether she should be removed from the tour due to that incident.

"Haha get off your high horse Maria. Remember at Indian Wells this year when you didn't confess to the ball touching your racket against Pliskova? I guess you should be off the tour in that case too," a fan tweeted.

Another fan questioned Maria Sakkari regarding her call for a ban on Toth and asked why a player should be banned simply because she doesn't like her. The fan argued that Sakkari should also face a ban if someone dislikes her.

"Banned for what? Because you don't like her? Maybe you should be banned cause someone don't like you?" the fan tweeted.

JI (Juan Ignacio) @juanignacio_ac Some thoughts:

- I do not justify any of the things Tóth did, sportsmanship at its lowest

- However, she did not cheat, nothing against the rules

- She cleared the mark AFTER umpire checked it

- This witch hunt from other players is just because she's an unknown irrelevant player

Stein Anderson @SteinAnderson @mariasakkari @zhangshuai121 that's a bit rich coming from Sakkari, or has she forgotten her racquet touch against pliskova

Betty Scott 𓃵 @Betty_A_Scott @mariasakkari @zhangshuai121 banned from the Tour for what? being insensitive for 'celebrating' at the end. that happens pretty regularly when someone retires. maybe you should check out the whole story.

JI (Juan Ignacio) @juanignacio_ac I'm convinced they would not be this vehement into calling a player a rat, or in asking for her to be banned if they weren't sure they are not gonna see her around once in their lives, and if she weren't a 20-year-old 500-ranked no one has ever heard of before 🤷🏻‍♂️

Fantasy Tennis League 💎 @FantasyTennisL1 @mariasakkari @zhangshuai121 She behaved terribly but maybe a few players having a word with her would help. People are searching for her social media accounts, updating her wikipedia and trashing her on twitter. I know she deserves it but kinda hate the witch hunt too!

. @penkostephens @juanignacio_ac Very very true! They wouldn’t jump on a known player in this manner that’s for sure maybe some would call it out but not in this tone no way

Ace Queen 2.0 @acequeen183

Do you think calling a 20 yo girl "rat" contributes to that or personally hating on her makes you better than Toth? no matter how bad you think she acted, it still only a bad court behavior. Daria, where did the "Love each other, don't spread hate" thing go?Do you think calling a 20 yo girl "rat" contributes to that or personally hating on her makes you better than Toth? no matter how bad you think she acted, it still only a bad court behavior. twitter.com/DKasatkina/sta…

JI (Juan Ignacio) @juanignacio_ac Nahhh that was actually crazy, a rat??? Sorry Dasha, nope. Please think about it for a minute, seriously.

Jeff Donaldson @jdd_sports @DKasatkina @i_am_peterpan_ Visa denied for the country of Kasatkina

"Don't understand why she made a fuss, she made trouble for herself" - Amarissa Toth unrepentant after her antics against Zhang Shuai

Zhang Shuai at the Rothesay International Eastbourne

The match between Zhang Shuai and Amarissa Kiara Toth at the Hungarian Open on Tuesday was overshadowed by the controversy. Toth's lack of sportsmanship became the central point of the match.

After the line call incident, Toth agreed to an interview, where she openly shared her perspective. She expressed her confusion regarding Shuai's exaggerated reaction, failing to comprehend why it became such a significant issue.

The Hungarian firmly believed that Zhang Shuai had only brought trouble upon herself by adamantly refusing to accept the umpire's decision.

"I didn’t understand why she made such a fuss out of it, that she wanted to overrule the judge’s decision. I don’t understand why she didn’t accept it, but she made trouble for herself," Toth told Radio Kossuth.