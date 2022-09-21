"Offer him anything he wants in exchange for Wimbledon commentary; I don't care if he requests your first-born children" - Tennis fans react to Roger Federer's plan of commentating tennis matches

Roger Federer gave an insight into his retirement plans as he spoke to Swiss media ahead of the Laver Cup.

From short-term (an appearance at the Swiss Indoors Basel in October is still up in the air) to long-term ones (continuing his training and staying in shape, focusing on his foundation and business, and his ambassador roles), none have attracted more interest than Federer's possible tennis commentary stint, particularly at Wimbledon, his most successful Slam.

Fans were thrilled to think about the 20-time Grand Slam champion taking on this new role. One, with the username @hattiefrench on Twitter, even tagged the British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) sports and tennis accounts, ordering that they call Federer and offer him "anything he wants in exchange for Wimbledon commentary."

"I don't care if he (Roger Federer) requests your first-born children, hand them over," the fan added.

"I don't care if he (Roger Federer) requests your first-born children, hand them over," the fan added.

Tennis journalist Jose Morgado was among those who reacted to Federer's possible involvement in broadcasting.

"Federer the commentator!" Morgado posted.

José Morgado @josemorgado

"Federer the commentator!" Morgado posted.

Some fans on Twitter also noted how the Swiss maestro's genius on the court could translate to commentating.

"Roger Federer the commentator? Not a bad idea. Few can rival him when it comes to tennis knowledge," posted user @sabassheikh.

Saba S. Sheikh @sabassheikh

"Roger Federer the commentator? Not a bad idea. Few can rival him when it comes to tennis knowledge," posted user @sabassheikh.

"Federer giving extended insight into a sport he mastered is definitely something the world needs, yes," said user @annjjjuuu.

🏌🏾 @annjjjuuu

"Federer giving extended insight into a sport he mastered is definitely something the world needs, yes," said user @annjjjuuu.

Federer won a record eight titles at Wimbledon, and his supporters are naturally excited to hear him commentate there.

"Roger Federer commentating at Wimbledon? Yes, please!" said Canadian tennis journalist Mike McIntyre.

Mike McIntyre @McIntyreTennis

"Roger Federer commentating at Wimbledon? Yes, please!" said Canadian tennis journalist Mike McIntyre.

Fans always come in droves to watch Federer's matches. The same could be said as Federer trades his racquet for a mic, with his adoring supporters expected to be glued to their television screens if it materializes.

"Imagine the BBC TV viewership numbers and fan engagement at Wimbledon if and when Roger Federer starts commentating," said user @vanshv2k.

Vansh @vanshv2k

"Imagine the BBC TV viewership numbers and fan engagement at Wimbledon if and when Roger Federer starts commentating," said user @vanshv2k.

"Federer the commentator will pull in more fans than some tennis players," said user @lekisaki.

Ilorin Molière @lekisaki

"Federer the commentator will pull in more fans than some tennis players," said user @lekisaki.

While the Big 3 of Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will no longer be, the possibility of the Swiss legend commentating on Nadal and Djokovic's matches still excites the fans of the era.

"Imagine Roger commentating Novak's matches... Tennis gods, make it happen," said @CindyBlack3.

Cindy ●* 🚜 @CindyBlack3

Cindy ●* 🚜 @CindyBlack3

"Imagine Roger commentating Novak's matches... Tennis gods, make it happen," said @CindyBlack3.

"What stood out and makes me happy is that many reported a lot about me as a person... I thought that was beautiful" - Roger Federer on the reactions to his retirement

Roger Federer prepares ahead of the Laver Cup.

Roger Federer, at 41 years old, announced his retirement from tennis last week.

As expected, the news left a lot of broken hearts, both from his fans and fellow players who lauded not just his elegant brand of tennis on the court but also his character off it.

Federer said that while he has only seen very little of the reactions to his farewell, what struck him the most were the reports about him as a person, not just his forehand, backhand, victories and records.

"I have seen very little until now... There are always incredibly creative angles. What stood out and makes me happy is that many reported a lot about me as a person and how they experienced me over the years. That, for me, it was all about personality, not just forehand, backhand, triumph, victory, records. I thought that was beautiful and I wasn't expecting this style," said Federer on Tages-Anzeiger.

