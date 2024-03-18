"Oh boy, I've seen this before" - Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena impressed after Serb flaunts his basketball skills with stunning long-range 3-pointer

Novak Djokovic recently showed off his impressive basketball skills at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena to the delight of his wife, Jelena Djokovic.

Djokovic flew to Los Angeles after an unexpected early exit at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. He was the top seed at the Masters 1000 tournament and was defeated by Italian youngster and lucky loser Luca Nardi in the third round on March 12.

Djokovic subsequently withdrew from the second tournament of the Sunshine Double in Miami to spend more time with his family. Before leaving for Europe, he stopped by to watch the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors' NBA clash at the Crypto.com Arena on March 17. After the match, he took to the court to show off his own basketball skills.

In a reel uploaded to his Instagram, the Serb can be seen scoring a basket from the three-point line on the first go. He then performed LA Lakers legend LeBron James' famous 'silencer' celebration.

"Not too bad ha?😜 👑@kingjames," Djokovic captioned the Instagram reel.

Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena, was impressed by his three-pointer and commented on the reel that she had seen him do this before, with multiple heart and fire emojis.

"Oh boy, ive seen this before 🤫😍😍❤️🔥☄️," Jelena commented.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion is a well-known basketball fan. After the Lakers' 128-121 win over the Warriors, he met up with Steph Curry and exchanged a signed tennis racket for the NBA star's jersey.

Novak Djokovic is yet to win a title on the 2024 ATP Tour

To the surprise of many tennis fans and himself, Novak Djokovic has not won a title on the 2024 ATP Tour. The Serb is used to lifting some silverware every year by the time the North American swing ends. However, that has not been the case this year.

The 36-year-old began his year at the United Cup, where Serbia lost to Australia in the quarterfinals. He then headed to Melbourne to defend his title but came up short against eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the semifinals. This was his first loss at the Australian Open since 2018.

Novak Djokovic skipped the Middle East swing and went directly to the USA to play in the BNP Paribas Open. As the top seed, he defeated Aleksandar Vukic in a tough three-setter in the second round before registering his worst defeat in recent times against then World No. 123 Luca Nardi in the third round.

