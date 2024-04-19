"Wow… babies": Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena fondly reacts to 18-year-old video clip of the couple during his first-ever title win at Dutch Open

Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena, recently came across an 18-year-old video clip from the 24-time Grand Slam champion's first-ever title win.

Djokovic defeated Nicolas Massu, the 2004 Olympics singles and doubles gold medalist from Chile, 7-6(5), 6-4 in the final of the Dutch Open on July 23, 2006, to secure his first title on the ATP Tour. The Dutch Open was then part of the tour's international series, which was renamed ATP Tour 250 in 2009.

Notably, The Serb didn't drop a set throughout his run to the championship in Amersfoort, Netherlands, going past the likes of Boris Pasanski, Tomas Zib, Marc Gicquel, and Guillermo Coria to reach the final. At the time, he was only 19 and in the third year of his professional career.

Djokovic was accompanied by Jelena, who cheered him on from the stands.

"It's been a great week for me and especially the crowd today, you've been great, thank you for coming. I hope you enjoyed the match. It's my first title and I'm happy that I made it here in Holland in front of this great crowd and I just hope that this will be the first step in my career. I hope that I will win much more tournaments," he said in his post-match interview.

Jelena found the video clip of her husband's speech posted in the Instagram stories of an account named 'Tennis Blogger'. She reposted the video in her story and wrote:

"Oh wow... babies."

A screenshot of Jelena's Instagram story.

Novak Djokovic thanked his wife Jelena for "being the best mother" to their kids after historic 2023 season

Novak Djokovic and Jelena with son Stefan and daughter Tara.

Novak Djokovic concluded the 2023 season with an emotional note in which he extended his gratitude to his wife Jelena for being the "best mother" to their kids, Stefan and Tara, while he broke records on the tennis court.

"What an amazing season this has been. Forever grateful to my wife for being the best mother I could ask for to (our) kids, while I was making history of the sport," the 24-time Grand Slam champion wrote on Instagram.

He attributed his success in 2023 to Jelena, adding:

"Her support and love that I have been feeling from my family made this historic season possible."

Djokovic broke numerous records in 2023. He began the year by winning his 10th Australian Open title. He then surpassed Steffi Graf's record of 377 weeks as World No. 1; he is currently in his 421st week as the top-ranked ATP player.

In May, he overtook Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam tally by clinching his 23rd Major at the French Open, and a few months later equaled Margaret Court's record of 24 by triumphing at the US Open.

Furthermore, he became the player with the most ATP Finals to his name after defeating Jannik Sinner in the summit clash for a seventh title, bettering Roger Federer's six triumphs.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : Will Novak Djokovic win his eighth ATP Finals this season? Yes No 4 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback