"Ohh Novak Djokovic's in a close match, better call for an injury time out, shocked" - Fans react to Serb taking medical timeout at United Cup 2024

In the United Cup tie between Czech Republic and Serbia on Tuesday (January 2), Novak Djokovic took a medical timeout between sets to receive treatment on his right wrist. The timing of the timeout didn't sit well with the fans as he opted for it right after losing the second set to Jiri Lehecka.

Earlier, in a must-win tie for both teams, Marketa Vondrousova gave Team Czech Republic the perfect start with a win over Olga Danilovic. Lehecka next came up against Djokovic in the second match of the tie.

The Serb came out all guns blazing in the first set of the match, winning it 6-1. Though it looked like it would be a comfortable win for Team Serbia, the 22-year-old took the second set after a hard-fought battle in the tiebreak. The World No. 1, however, took the third set to win the match 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-1 to give Team Serbia a very important win.

Right after the second set, Djokovic took a Medical time out. Fans on social media, however, thought that this was a planned timeout by the World No. 1 to break Lehecka's rhythm.

People took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to Djokovic's behavior. One fan remarked how this was a frequent tactic used by the Serb whenever he found himself in a close match:

"Ohh he’s in a close match… better call for an injury time out…. Shocked!!!"

Another fan alluded to Djokovic's repetitive behavior, stating that the Serb always takes a medical time out whenever his opponent gains the upper hand in a match.

"So, Djokovic seems to, more often than not, take MTO when the momentum appears to shift in his opponent's favor..."

Here are some other fan reactions:

Here's how Djokovic has fared on his debut at the United Cup

The Serb at the 2024 United Cup

After failing to qualify in its first edition, Novak Djokovic and Team Serbia made their debut in the second edition of the United Cup this year and The World No. 1 has been phenomenal having lost none of his matches so far.

He made his debut against China's Zhang Zhizhen in Team Serbia's opener. He breezed past the Chinese winning the match in staright sets 6-3, 6-2. The 24-time Grand Slam champion then proceeded to win his mixed doubles match alongside Olga Danilovic by taking out the duo of Zheng Qinwen and Zhang Zhizhen in three sets 6-4, 1-6, 10-6.

Their next tie was against Czech Republic, in which Djokovic beat Jiri Lehecka.

