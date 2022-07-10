"Olympia loves her afternoon tea and cheering for mama" - Serena Williams posts video of her daughter chanting her name

Serena Williams recently posted a video of her daughter Olympia chanting her name.

The 40-year-old loves to post pictures and videos of her daughter on Instagram, and her latest post included two videos and a picture of herself and Olympia. In one video, Olympia can be seen chanting "Serena, Serena." In the other, Williams can be heard describing all the items during high tea in England, which included biscuits, macaroons, and cucumber sandwiches, among other things.

"Olympia loves her afternoon tea and cheering for mama," Williams captioned her post.

Serena Williams made her comeback during the grasscourt season

Serena Williams was ousted in the opening round of Wimbledon

Serena Williams made her return to the WTA tour during the grasscourt season. She received a wildcard for the doubles event at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne. The American partnered with Tunisian Ons Jabeur and the pair reached the semifinals.

They were scheduled to face Aleksandra Krunic and Magda Linette in the last four but were forced to withdraw after Jabeur suffered an injury.

Serena Williams made her singles comeback at Wimbledon and was up against Harmony Tan in the first round. The Frenchwoman won the opening set 7-5 but the 23-time Grand Slam champion roared back in the second, winning it 6-1.

The third set went to a tie-break and Tan won it to book her place in the second round. Tan rode her momentum to reach the last 16 of the competition before losing to Amanda Anisimiova in straight sets.

Reuters @Reuters Serena Williams conqueror Harmony Tan's dream Wimbledon debut continues reut.rs/3OIOjuM Serena Williams conqueror Harmony Tan's dream Wimbledon debut continues reut.rs/3OIOjuM https://t.co/YxAJfVhhMZ

Although Williams exited Wimbledon early, she is still in England, having recently attended the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder.

It will be interesting to see what's next in store for the American as there are a number of big tournaments coming up in the next couple of months, including the US Open.

Former doubles No. 1 Pam Shriver told ESPN that Williams will be in better shape for the tournament at Flushing Meadows but does not expect her to play beyond that.

“Williams looked like she did not have enough time to prepare properly for Wimbledon, but maybe the taste of the crowd's enthusiasm for her comeback will fuel her to gain improved fitness leading into the US Open. It's hard to imagine Williams will play past the US Open of 2022,” Shriver said.

Serena Williams herself confirmed her intentions to play at the 2022 US Open at a press conference after her loss to Tan.

“When you are at home, especially in New York, and knowing that the US Open is the first Grand Slam I have won, it is definitely something super special. Your first time is always special. I have a lot of motivation to improve and to play at home,” Williams said.

