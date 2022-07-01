"On my best days, I can read my opponents' game very well and be creative on court, maybe not as much as Federer, but I do have it" - Stefanos Tsitsipas after Wimbledon 2R win

Stefanos Tsitsipas has likened his game-reading and creative prowess to Roger Federer's following his Wimbledon second-round win over Jordan Thompson on Thursday.

The fourth seed is through to the second round at SW19 for the first time in four years following a facile straight-set verdict against Thompson. Tsitsipas dished out a better performance against the Australian than he did against Alexander Ritschard in his tournament opener two days ago. In the process, the young Greek booked a blockbuster third-round clash with the combustible Nick Kyrgios.

After his win over Thompson, Tsitsipas said in his press conference that he prides himself on his mentality, work ethic and ability to read his opponent's game like a certain Federer's.

"I would say that my mentality is very strong," said Tsitsipas. "If I fall, I always get up and work hard. I haven't had days where I didn't want to train. ... If I fall, I get up stronger. There is also a part that I bring with me, discipline, skill and mental strength. On my best days, I feel like I can read my opponents' game very well and be creative on court. Maybe not as much as Federer, but I do have it."

The 23-year-old Greek added that he served and returned well against Thompson, carving out many break point opportunities.

"Hitting that ball like this allows me to take my opponent out of position," said Tsitsipas. "That worked well for me today and gave me plenty of break options. My serve has also helped me a lot, keeping me very consistent."

"I am very excited to face him, I respect him a lot" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on his 3R opponent Nick Kyrgios

Day Four: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Stefanos Tsitsipas' next opponent Nick Kyrgios has a game - big serve and powerful groundstrokes off either flank - that serves him well on grass. However, the Australian's penchant for creating controversy is well known.

Kyrgios spat at a 'heckling' fan during his first-round win on Tuesday, for which an official investigation is underway. Nevertheless, he came through that match against Paul Jubb in five sets before making quick work of Filip Krajinovic in the next.

Eurosport @eurosport



#Wimbledon Kyrgios admits to spitting at a fan during a heated Wimbledon opener Kyrgios admits to spitting at a fan during a heated Wimbledon opener 😬 #Wimbledon

Tsitsipas has no qualms admitting he'll be up against a good grasscourt player, for whom he has a lot of respect. Nevertheless, the fourth seed said he'll focus on his game.

"He has more games on grass than me behind him," said the Greek. "He likes this surface, and I think his game suits it very well. I am very excited to face him. I respect him a lot, although he has had very controversial episodes in the past. I will try to be very focused on my game from start to finish and be very competitive."

In the pair's only meeting on grass two weeks ago in the Halle second round, Kyrgios emerged victorious in three sets. Stefanos Tsitsipas has won only one of his four matches against the Australian.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far