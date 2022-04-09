On this day in 2005: Rafael Nadal loses to Igor Andreev before embarking on incredible 81-match win streak on clay

On April 8 2005, Igor Andreev got the better of Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals of the Valencia Open. The Russian won 7-5, 6-2 and eventually went on to lift the trophy, defeating David Ferrer in the final.

For Nadal, what was to follow was a staggering 81-match unbeaten streak on clay. The incredible juggernaut of wins began at the Monte-Carlo Open when Nadal got past Frenchman Gael Monfils. He went on to win the Masters 1000 event by defeating Guillermo Coria in the final.

Nadal's career took off following the Monte-Carlo win, and a place in the top-10 soon followed, thanks to a win in Barcelona where he got past countryman Juan Carlos Ferrero.

The titles in the lead-up to the 2005 French Open ensured that Nadal began as the pre-tournament favourite despite it being his first appearance at Roland Garros.

The Spaniard did not disappoint his fans, and quite incredibly won the French Open title after beating Roger Federer in the semifinals and Mariano Puerta of Argentina in the final.

This was the launching pad for the Spaniard, who remained undefeated on his favourite surface until May 2007.

Swiss legend Roger Federer finally ended Nadal's 81-match winning streak on clay in the title round of the 2007 Hamburg Masters. Nadal, however, was not too disappointed and remained humble in defeat.

“If I had to lose to anyone, Roger is the man,” Rafael Nadal said after the loss. “I congratulate him on a great tournament and wish him luck for the French.”

Rafael Nadal to miss Monte-Carlo Masters due to injury

Rafael Nadal at the BNP Paribas Open - Day 14

Rafael Nadal will miss the upcoming Monte-Carlo Masters due to a rib injury he sustained at Indian Wells last month. The Spaniard is an 11-time champion in Monaco, last winning the title in 2018.

The 35-year-old is also likely to miss his title defence in Barcelona, but could return in time for the Madrid Open.

