"On a day with Nadal and Djokovic playing, Roger Federer still finds a way to steal the show" - Tennis fans react to Swiss adopting new dog

While performances at the French Open dominated tennis headlines this past week, Roger Federer managed to make the news for a completely different reason.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion revealed on Sunday that he and his family had adopted a dog named Willow. On his Twitter and Instagram accounts, the Swiss posted a photo of himself along with Willow, sending his fans into a frenzy

"We gave in. But we couldn‘t be happier, Welcome to the family, Willow," he wrote.

Roger Federer @rogerfederer

But we couldn‘t be happier,

Welcome to the family Willow

#delfie We gave in…But we couldn‘t be happier,Welcome to the family Willow We gave in… 😄But we couldn‘t be happier, Welcome to the family Willow❤️#delfie 🐶 https://t.co/pwePmm1IaK

Having been starved of watching the Swiss in action for a long time, fans were quick to react to the post, sending their best wishes to the 40-year-old. Most were elated that the World No. 47 had managed to make a cute addition to the family, while some joked that the Swiss adopting a dog was a sign of his imminent retirement.

"On a day with Nadal and Djokovic playing, Federer still finds a way to steal the show," one fan tweeted.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



One word for this cute guy Willow?



Roger Federer | Twitter



#RogerFederer #Delfie #Tennis Roger Federer welcomes a new member to his familyOne word for this cute guy Willow?Roger Federer | Twitter Roger Federer welcomes a new member to his family 😍One word for this cute guy Willow? ❤️ 📷Roger Federer | Twitter#RogerFederer #Delfie #Tennis https://t.co/G91jEeMl1r

"This is, without doubt, my favourite thing Roger Federer has ever done. I hope Willow likes playing fetch with tennis balls," another account posted.

Bastien Fachan @BastienFachan



Gotta love Grand Slam tennis Roger Federer @rogerfederer

But we couldn‘t be happier,

Welcome to the family Willow

#delfie We gave in…But we couldn‘t be happier,Welcome to the family Willow We gave in… 😄But we couldn‘t be happier, Welcome to the family Willow❤️#delfie 🐶 https://t.co/pwePmm1IaK Federer (!) adopted a dog (!!) and it was, like, the 15th most-discussed topic of the day on TTGotta love Grand Slam tennis twitter.com/rogerfederer/s… Federer (!) adopted a dog (!!) and it was, like, the 15th most-discussed topic of the day on TTGotta love Grand Slam tennis twitter.com/rogerfederer/s…

Vansh @vanshv2k Felix Auger-Aliassime is leading Rafael Nadal 4-1 in the 1st set and, oh btw, Roger Federer has a dog now. Felix Auger-Aliassime is leading Rafael Nadal 4-1 in the 1st set and, oh btw, Roger Federer has a dog now.

"Dammit. Roger Federer just got a dog. Retirement is looming," one user joked.

Pamela Maldonado @pamelam35 🤦🏻‍♀️ Dammit. Roger Federer just got a dog. Retirement is looming🤦🏻‍♀️ Dammit. Roger Federer just got a dog. Retirement is looming 🐶🤦🏻‍♀️

Brett Haber @BrettHaber I just always assumed @rogerfederer already had a dog… in my head, it was a Bernese Mountain Dog that barks in 4 languages and has a barrel-keg of Lindt chocolate strapped to its collar. #Dogerer I just always assumed @rogerfederer already had a dog… in my head, it was a Bernese Mountain Dog that barks in 4 languages and has a barrel-keg of Lindt chocolate strapped to its collar. #Dogerer

Zenia D'cunha @ZENIADCUNHA Just as Nadal's match begins & Djokovic's ends (they are slated to meet next!) , we have an update from Roger Federer:

He has 'given in' & gotten a puppy.



The man has been seen to be startled by dogs, but French Open has always been a time of facing fears for him, right? Just as Nadal's match begins & Djokovic's ends (they are slated to meet next!) , we have an update from Roger Federer: He has 'given in' & gotten a puppy.The man has been seen to be startled by dogs, but French Open has always been a time of facing fears for him, right?

"Roger getting a dog is the first definite sign of retirement," another fan wrote.

depressed fedfan @rogerdiIferer remember willow federer? this is her now. feel old yet? remember willow federer? this is her now. feel old yet? https://t.co/85jzbl89Z3

Will Roger Federer have his last hurrah at his home tournament in Basel?

The Swiss will be seen in action at the Laver Cup and the Swiss Indoors this year

Rumors that Roger Federer is closing in on his retirement are not completely unfounded, as it is an opinion that many pundits have expressed in the last few weeks.

The Swiss has not played competitive tennis since the 2021 Wimbledon Championships due to a knee injury, but has confirmed his participation at the Laver Cup in September. The 20-time Grand Slam champion is also scheduled to play at the Swiss Indoors in Basel, where he has won the trophy 10 times till date.

The Swiss' selection of Basel as the venue for his comeback has led many to speculate if he intends to draw the curtains on his career at his home event. American legend John McEnroe said in a recent interview with La Repubblica that he believed the Swiss was going to say his goodbyes in Basel.

At the same time, McEnroe also left room for the possibility that the former World No. 1 might continue to play in case he felt confident that his body could keep up with his desire to win.

"He said he will play in Basel. I might be wrong, but I have a feeling that he will say goodbye at his home," McEnroe said. "Unless he's feeling great, and then maybe he'll try Australia and then who the hell knows, he'll turn the clock back. We will see what will make him happy."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far