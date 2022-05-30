"On a day with Nadal and Djokovic playing, Roger Federer still finds a way to steal the show" - Tennis fans react to Swiss adopting new dog

While performances at the French Open dominated tennis headlines this past week, Roger Federer managed to make the news for a completely different reason.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion revealed on Sunday that he and his family had adopted a dog named Willow. On his Twitter and Instagram accounts, the Swiss posted a photo of himself along with Willow, sending his fans into a frenzy
"We gave in. But we couldn‘t be happier, Welcome to the family, Willow," he wrote.
Having been starved of watching the Swiss in action for a long time, fans were quick to react to the post, sending their best wishes to the 40-year-old. Most were elated that the World No. 47 had managed to make a cute addition to the family, while some joked that the Swiss adopting a dog was a sign of his imminent retirement.
"On a day with Nadal and Djokovic playing, Federer still finds a way to steal the show," one fan tweeted.
"This is, without doubt, my favourite thing Roger Federer has ever done. I hope Willow likes playing fetch with tennis balls," another account posted.
"Dammit. Roger Federer just got a dog. Retirement is looming," one user joked.
"Roger getting a dog is the first definite sign of retirement," another fan wrote.
Will Roger Federer have his last hurrah at his home tournament in Basel?
Rumors that Roger Federer is closing in on his retirement are not completely unfounded, as it is an opinion that many pundits have expressed in the last few weeks.
The Swiss has not played competitive tennis since the 2021 Wimbledon Championships due to a knee injury, but has confirmed his participation at the Laver Cup in September. The 20-time Grand Slam champion is also scheduled to play at the Swiss Indoors in Basel, where he has won the trophy 10 times till date.
The Swiss' selection of Basel as the venue for his comeback has led many to speculate if he intends to draw the curtains on his career at his home event. American legend John McEnroe said in a recent interview with La Repubblica that he believed the Swiss was going to say his goodbyes in Basel.
At the same time, McEnroe also left room for the possibility that the former World No. 1 might continue to play in case he felt confident that his body could keep up with his desire to win.
"He said he will play in Basel. I might be wrong, but I have a feeling that he will say goodbye at his home," McEnroe said. "Unless he's feeling great, and then maybe he'll try Australia and then who the hell knows, he'll turn the clock back. We will see what will make him happy."