×
Create
Notifications

"On a day with Nadal and Djokovic playing, Roger Federer still finds a way to steal the show" - Tennis fans react to Swiss adopting new dog

Tennis fans were elated about the idea of Roger Federer getting a new dog
Tennis fans were elated about the idea of Roger Federer getting a new dog
reaction-emoji
Shyam Kamal
Shyam Kamal
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 30, 2022 06:25 PM IST
News

While performances at the French Open dominated tennis headlines this past week, Roger Federer managed to make the news for a completely different reason.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion revealed on Sunday that he and his family had adopted a dog named Willow. On his Twitter and Instagram accounts, the Swiss posted a photo of himself along with Willow, sending his fans into a frenzy

"We gave in. But we couldn‘t be happier, Welcome to the family, Willow," he wrote.
We gave in… 😄But we couldn‘t be happier, Welcome to the family Willow❤️#delfie 🐶 https://t.co/pwePmm1IaK

Having been starved of watching the Swiss in action for a long time, fans were quick to react to the post, sending their best wishes to the 40-year-old. Most were elated that the World No. 47 had managed to make a cute addition to the family, while some joked that the Swiss adopting a dog was a sign of his imminent retirement.

"On a day with Nadal and Djokovic playing, Federer still finds a way to steal the show," one fan tweeted.
On a day with Nadal and Djokovic playing, Federer still finds a way to steal the show twitter.com/rogerfederer/s…
Omg how cute! Willow Federer! Who came up with the name, Rog? twitter.com/rogerfederer/s…
Roger Federer welcomes a new member to his family 😍One word for this cute guy Willow? ❤️ 📷Roger Federer | Twitter#RogerFederer #Delfie #Tennis https://t.co/G91jEeMl1r
"This is, without doubt, my favourite thing Roger Federer has ever done. I hope Willow likes playing fetch with tennis balls," another account posted.
This is, without doubt, my favourite thing Roger Federer has ever done.I hope Willow likes playing fetch with tennis balls ... twitter.com/rogerfederer/s…
Federer (!) adopted a dog (!!) and it was, like, the 15th most-discussed topic of the day on TTGotta love Grand Slam tennis twitter.com/rogerfederer/s…
Felix Auger-Aliassime is leading Rafael Nadal 4-1 in the 1st set and, oh btw, Roger Federer has a dog now.
"Dammit. Roger Federer just got a dog. Retirement is looming," one user joked.
Dammit. Roger Federer just got a dog. Retirement is looming 🐶🤦🏻‍♀️
I just always assumed @rogerfederer already had a dog… in my head, it was a Bernese Mountain Dog that barks in 4 languages and has a barrel-keg of Lindt chocolate strapped to its collar. #Dogerer
Just as Nadal's match begins & Djokovic's ends (they are slated to meet next!) , we have an update from Roger Federer: He has 'given in' & gotten a puppy.The man has been seen to be startled by dogs, but French Open has always been a time of facing fears for him, right?
In other news, one of the greatest players of all time now has an adorable puppy! twitter.com/rogerfederer/s…
"Roger getting a dog is the first definite sign of retirement," another fan wrote.
rog getting a dog is the first definite sign of retirement 😉 twitter.com/rogerfederer/s…
remember willow federer? this is her now. feel old yet? https://t.co/85jzbl89Z3
oh they're getting a dog... he's definitely retiring twitter.com/rogerfederer/s…

Will Roger Federer have his last hurrah at his home tournament in Basel?

The Swiss will be seen in action at the Laver Cup and the Swiss Indoors this year
The Swiss will be seen in action at the Laver Cup and the Swiss Indoors this year

Rumors that Roger Federer is closing in on his retirement are not completely unfounded, as it is an opinion that many pundits have expressed in the last few weeks.

The Swiss has not played competitive tennis since the 2021 Wimbledon Championships due to a knee injury, but has confirmed his participation at the Laver Cup in September. The 20-time Grand Slam champion is also scheduled to play at the Swiss Indoors in Basel, where he has won the trophy 10 times till date.

The Swiss' selection of Basel as the venue for his comeback has led many to speculate if he intends to draw the curtains on his career at his home event. American legend John McEnroe said in a recent interview with La Repubblica that he believed the Swiss was going to say his goodbyes in Basel.

At the same time, McEnroe also left room for the possibility that the former World No. 1 might continue to play in case he felt confident that his body could keep up with his desire to win.

Also Read Article Continues below
"He said he will play in Basel. I might be wrong, but I have a feeling that he will say goodbye at his home," McEnroe said. "Unless he's feeling great, and then maybe he'll try Australia and then who the hell knows, he'll turn the clock back. We will see what will make him happy."

Edited by Arvind Sriram
reaction-emoji

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी