Naomi Osaka recently hinted at making a return to the tennis circuit following the birth of her first child, a daughter named Shai. The revelation came about when a fan implored her to expedite her comeback.

Osaka had been struggling with her performance for over a year before deciding to take maternity leave by withdrawing from the 2023 Australian Open.

The Japanese tennis star's last appearance on the tennis court was at the 2022 Japan Open last September. But she was compelled to withdraw from her Round of 16 match against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia due to severe stomach pain. Osaka's last title win was at the 2021 Australian Open, where she emerged victorious in the final against Jennifer Brady.

Following her 2021 Australian Open triumph, Naomi Osaka's next victory at a Grand Slam match came at the 2022 Australian Open, where she advanced to the third round before being defeated by Amanda Anisimova.

Recently, a fan reached out to Osaka through social media, expressing their eagerness for her return to the tour. In response, the former World No. 1 shared that she is in the process of making a comeback.

"Omw," Osaka tweeted.

"It was just hard to watch everyone competing" – Naomi Osaka on missing the Australian Open due to pregnancy

Naomi Osaka with the 2021 Australian Open trophy

Naomi Osaka recently become a mother. She had shared the news of her pregnancy during her withdrawal announcement from the 2023 Australian Open. Last month, she gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Shai, with her boyfriend Cordae.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Osaka made a candid admission about her experience on the sidelines. The two-time Australian Open champion expressed her genuine disappointment at being unable to participate in the tournament Down Under, stating that it left her feeling quite "upset".

"I remember following the Australian Open a little bit earlier this year, and it made me upset because I’ve never missed an Australian Open," she said.

Osaka emphasized that she wouldn't trade her experience as a mother for anything in the world. However, she reiterated that being out of action was hard for her.

"It was kind of hard to cope with those feelings of wanting to be there really badly. I wouldn’t trade this for the world, but it was just hard to watch everyone competing over there [while I was] sitting out," Osaka said.

Naomi Osaka was reportedly spotted training just days after giving birth to her daughter. She had previously announced her intention to make a comeback at the 2024 Australian Open.

