Alexander Zverev recently discussed his goals for this year's French Open. He also reflected on his on-court performances in 2022, prior to his injury and subsequent loss to Rafael Nadal in the semifinals in Paris.

Zverev is currently in Rome, competing at the 2024 Italian Open. Seeded third, he kicked off his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. He started strong by defeating Aleksander Vukic in his opening match and then went on to secure a victory against home favorite Luciano Darderi in the third round.

He recently defeated Nuno Borges 6-2, 7-5 in one hour and 26 minutes to advance to the quarterfinals at the Italian Open where he will face off against Taylor Fritz.

During his post-match interview with Prakash Amritraj on the Tennis Channel after his win over Borges, Alexander Zverev expressed his satisfaction at reaching the last eight in Rome. He stated that he is viewing all the tournaments during this clay season as a crucial preparation ground for the upcoming 2024 French Open.

Zverev acknowledged that he needs to make adjustments to his playing style by aiming to play more aggressively to increase his chances of success in Paris.

"I’m definitely finding my rhythm, that’s for sure. I’m happy to be in the quarterfinals as well, but I’m basically taking this clay court season and also took the last tournaments of this clay court season to definitely find my game a little bit. I want to play differently," Zverev said.

"I want to play the way that I think I can give myself the best chance to win Paris. That is my main goal at the end of the day. That’s what I’m hoping to do, and I know I have to change a few things. I have to play more aggressively, and it’s coming together. Hopefully, it’s going to get even better in Paris. Everything just has to be more aggressive," he added.

Zverev also reflected on his past performance. He recalled that he was playing his best tennis during the 2022 season before sustaining a serious injury to his right ankle during the French Open semifinal against Rafael Nadal.

The former World No. 2 said that he needs to rediscover his 2022 form to maximize his chances of winning at Roland Garros.

"When I did give myself the best chance to win in 2022, I feel like before the injury happened, that’s when I was at my best. And that’s when I was kind of dominating from the back of the court as well. I have to do that. Just by pushing the ball around, just by kind of waiting for the opponent’s mistakes," Alexander Zverev said.

Alexander Zverev also stated that once he finds his rhythm and strength, he believes that he can defeat any opponent, particularly on clay courts.

"For me, in my mind, I’m a player that, unfortunately, I know I can lose to anyone. I’ve done that in the past. But I also do know that once I find my rhythm and once I find my strength, I can beat anyone, especially on this surface. So I have to focus on myself, focus on my game, and find my rhythm. Then I think that’s going to give me the best chance of winning," he added.

Alexander Zverev on his French Open 2022 SF against Rafael Nadal: "The worst ending I've ever had to a tennis match in my career"

Alexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal at French Open 2022

During a pre-tournament press conference leading up to the 2024 Italian Open, Alexander Zverev talked about his 2022 French Open semifinal match against Rafael Nadal.

Zverev described it as one of the best tennis matches of his career, but also noted it had the worst ending due to the injury sustained on his right ankle. The injury forced him to miss the remainder of the 2022 season.

"I have mixed feelings and mixed emotions obviously about that match, about playing him there just simply because it was one of the best tennis matches I've ever played in my career, but it was the worst ending I've ever had to a tennis match in my career," Zverev said.

Alexander Zverev has competed against Rafael Nadal 10 times on the ATP Tour, with the Spaniard emerging victorious in seven of those matchups. The two have met twice on the Grand Slam stage, with Nadal winning both encounters.

