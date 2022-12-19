Novak Djokovic wished Lionel Messi and Argentina on a job well done at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, calling the final against France on Sunday "one of the best football matches" he has ever witnessed.

Taking on the defending champions, Argentina raced to a 2-0 lead before Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in the second half to take the match into extra time. With Lionel Messi scoring his second of the night, Mbappe completed his hat-trick to force a penalty shootout.

This time, however, Argentina held on to their lead, winning 4-2 after Gonzalo Montiel scored off the final kick of the encounter. Djokovic, who was there at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in person to witness the match, took to Instagram to register his thoughts, congratulating Qatar as well for hosting a successful tournament.

"Congratulations to Qatar for organizing very successful FIFA World Cup. It was an honor and privilege to be present at the Final game which was one of the best football matches I have ever witnessed," Djokovic said. "Thank you for this spectacular experience! Felicidades Argentina."

The 21-time Grand Slam champion also posted a special Instagram Story for Messi, sharing a photo of the No. 10 with his idol and fellow Argentine Diego Maradona, lending weight to the popular opinion that Messi has finally caught up with Maradona in the eyes of his countrymen.

Novak Djokovic to prepare for Australian Open 2023 with ATP 250 tournament in Adelaide

Having ended the 2022 season with a title run at the ATP Finals, equaling Roger Federer's all-time record in the process, Novak Djokovic will appear in action next at the World Tennis League in Dubai this week.

The World No. 5 will represent Team Falcons at the event, along with Grigor Dimitrov, Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka. From there, he will travel to Adelaide for an ATP 250 tournament at the start of the year, his preparatory competition before the Australian Open.

A nine-time winner at the Melbourne Major, the former World No. 1 had to miss last year's edition due to a mix-up in his visa application that led to him being deported from the country just prior to kickoff.

This time around, his arch-rival and 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will be the defending champion after the Spaniard beat Daniil Medvedev in an extraordinary five-setter in the final at Rod Laver Arena.

