Novak Djokovic has been lauded by four-time doubles Grand Slam champion Paul McNamee for the respect he commands amongst his fellow peers.

The 69-year-old Australian also pointed out that the Serb, who is popular in the locker room, is looked up to because he is a top player who is ready to defend and stand by "rank and file" players.

McNamee's observations came in response to Czech tennis star Jiri Lehecka's comments wherein the 22-year-old descibed the 24-time Grand Slam champion's results as extraordinary and incredible.

"I think one of the biggest testimonials to Novak Djokovic is the respect by his fellow peers. Ever popular in the locker room, current rank & file players see they have never had a top player have their back so much. Not an easy thing btw, so it is to be recognised & applauded," he stated on X (formerly Twitter).

In a recent intervew, Jiri Lehecka had stated that the Belgrade-born player is a "great hero" with regard to him being supportive of lower-ranked players on the ATP tour.

"Novak Djokovic is the best. His results are extraordinary, incredible. He is a great hero for me in almost everything he does, also for the rest of the tennis players, we can have him as an example, we can learn from him," the Czech player said.

Djokovic, has on several ocassions, sought to address player greviances via the PTPA (Professional Tennis Player's Association) which he founded along with Canadian Vasek Pospisil in 2019.

"I'm drooling watching Novak Djokovic play" - Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero

Djokovic after beating Alcaraz in the ATP Finals SF

Novak Djokovic, who got the better of Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin, has been commended by the Spaniard's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Ferrero referred to the Serbinator as the "best in history" for the manner in which he handled "the hot moments of the game."

The 43-year-old coach also stated that he was "drooling" watching the World No. 1 hit the ball in a manner he declared was "outrageous".

"I'm drooling watching Novak Djokovic play, how he hits the ball, it's outrageous. When he's mentally well, it's a barbarity. How he manages the timing and how he handles the hot moments of the game is unique. For me, he is the best in history," Ferrero was quoted as saying by El Larguero.

The 36-year-old lost the 2023 Wimbledon final to Alcaraz after beating the player from El Palmar in the semifinals of the French Open while also reigning supreme at the Cincinnati Masters.

Carlos Alcaraz had earlier won the 2022 Madrid Masters semifinal against the Serb.

