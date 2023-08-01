Novak Djokovic has urged his colleagues, especially the younger ones, to recognize the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), promoting the organization as an advocate for the rights of the players.

The PTPA recently posted online a video in which the Serb can be heard rallying other professionals to join the body to fight for their rights.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner said the organization is capable enough to represent the players and increase their participation significantly in the decision-making process. He stated:

"The time has been ripe for quite a while. But in terms of the organization, time is ripe more than it ever was. We have a great team of people."

"We’re trying to perfect our structure and management to the best of our abilities so that we show to the players primarily, but also to the whole ecosystem that we are credible and not going anywhere. We are going to fight for the players’ rights of having a more significant seat at the table of the decision-making process for both men and women."

The 36-year-old acknowledged the efforts done by the different generations of players in the past. Djokovic said:

"I, as a player, understand what players are going through. I’ve been playing professional tennis for 20 years. I’ve been on the council. I’ve been the president of the council for years. I feel it has been an absolute necessity to have an organization that is representing only 100 percent players’ rights."

"It has been a quest for 20-plus years for different generation of players and for various reasons and factors, they haven’t succeeded in creating the player organization. But now we have it and I invite all the players to recognize it."

Djokovic further advised the younger generations to not be apprehensive about losing what they have achieved and to take the right step for a better future, saying

"Especially with the younger generations, they don’t want to risk too much. They think they want to be conservative, they want to focus on playing matches."

"They don’t want to lose what they’ve earned or what they are part of, which I understand and I don’t judge that but by supporting PTPA, you’re actually supporting yourself. You’re supporting your future."

There won't be legal troubles with ATP & WTA, assured Novak Djokovic

Djokovic acknowledged the legal insecurities that might trouble his fellow players in making their decisions to join the PTPA but affirmed:

"The biggest concern for the players is if they sign up and support PTPA, they’ll have issues legally with ATP and WTA… that’s not the case."

He stressed on the role of agents and families in a player's success and urged the organization to continue its outreach.

"We already have communicated internally with the players in the locker rooms and also officially. And we still have to keep on going because it’s a process and it will take time."

"Because we must not forget that it’s not only the players and the tours, it’s also agents, it's also about families and parents," the Serb added.

