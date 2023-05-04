The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) was founded in 2019 by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil with the goal of representing the best interests of players and addressing the shortcomings of the current structure led by the ATP, WTA, and ITF.

Since its inception four years ago, the organization has been outspoken on a variety of issues affecting players, ranging from prize money to player health and wellness.

Now, the PTPA has announced their next step with six players, two male and four female, joining Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil on the committee. World No.4 Ons Jabeur and World No. 15 Hubert Hurkacz lead the field, including Paula Badosa, John Isner, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, and Saisai Zheng.

The organization recently sent a letter to all the players on the ATP and WTA Tours in response to the suggestion that a players' association sows discord, declaring that their only aim was to make sure the athletes aren't isolated and divided.

Pointing to the example shown by similar organizations in other sports, the PTPA made it clear that sowing discord was the farthest thing from what they planned to do, noting that they simply wanted a "bright future" for tennis.

"We leave all players with a final question: has there ever existed a tennis organization that focused exclusively on supporting and representing all players, regardless of the tour, Grand Slam events, rankings, geographical location, or other factors that have historically caused division? Our Principles begin with the statement, "Tennis is predominantly an individual sport, but that should not mean individual players are isolated and divided."

"The central objective of the PTPA is to cultivate and sustain unity among tennis players and to promote the development of the sport that we treasure, by standing against any form of division. Other sports have flourished by having united and vibrant players associations, and we look forward to a bright future for tennis as well," the statement read.

"We want to represent more the voices of the players that are normally not heard" - Novak Djokovic on the PTPA

Novak Djokovic pictured at a press conference in the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships.

Novak Djokovic stated at a press conference during the 2023 Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships that the PTPA's main goal is to unite the players across the tours and represent their voices.

"Divisions are definitely not something that PTPA stands for. We actually want to unite, we want to represent more the voices of the players that are normally not heard, that you normally don’t get a chance to speak to or see them," he said.

He also stated that the organization aims to make things better for the lower-ranked players, ensuring that they can at least "break even" in their careers.

"We have to do a better job, we have to create a better system for them (lower-ranked players) to make a living, at least break even. I think if you’re 200 in the world, you can’t travel with a coach. This is not good enough," Djokovic said.

