"One way traffic" - Coco Gauff's ex-coach disappointed by US Open Day 9 results after Jannik Sinner, Naomi Osaka, & Iga Swiatek's dominant wins

Coco Gauff's former coach, Brad Gilbert, expressed disappointment over the one-sided results on Day 9 of the 2025 US Open, as Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek, and Naomi Osaka all recorded comfortable wins. With only one fourth-round singles match going beyond straight sets, the day lacked the drama many had hoped for.

Ad

The Arthur Ashe Stadium and the Louis Armstrong Stadium witnessed seven of the eight singles matches on Day 9. During the day session on Arthur Ashe, 25th seed Felix Auger-Alliassime took out 15th seed Andrey Rublev 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 before 23rd seed Naomi Osaka comfortably defeated American top seed Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-2.

At the Louis Armstrong, eighth seed Alex de Minaur breezed past surprise package Leandro Reidi 6-3, 6-2, 6-1, before Iga Swiatek, in her trademark dominant fashion, got past 13th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-1. The women's match was followed by Lorenzo Musetti's 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 win over Jaume Munar.

Ad

Trending

Lastly, during the night session on Arthur Ashe, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner lost only three games in a 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 win over Alexander Bublik. Later, eighth seed Amanda Anisimova recorded a 6-0, 6-3 win over 18th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Only one of the seven matches took longer than two hours to complete. Expressing disappointment over the lack of competitiveness so deep in the event, Gilbert wrote on X:

"wow were the singles matches today one ☝️ way traffic, honestly can’t remember a 4th rd like this at any major"

Ad

Brad Gilbert @bgtennisnation wow were the singles matches today one ☝️ way traffic, honestly can’t remember a 4th rd like this at any major

Ad

He hoped for more competitiveness on Day 10.

"hopefully 🙏 tomorrow we get more competitive matches, that’s what i’m rooting for"

Brad Gilbert @bgtennisnation hopefully 🙏 tomorrow we get more competitive matches, that’s what i’m rooting for

Ad

The only singles match on Day 9 that did not end in straight sets was between Marta Kostyuk and Karolina Muchova. At the Grandstand, the 27th-seeded Czech player got the better of Kostyuk 6-3, 6-7(0), 6-3.

A look at Jannik Sinner, Naomi Osaka, and Iga Swiatek's US Open QF opponents

Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek at the 2024 US Open - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner powered through Alexander Bublik with a ruthless 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 win, spanning just 81 minutes, to enter the quarterfinals. It was his 25th straight hard-court Grand Slam match victory.

Ad

Next up is countryman Lorenzo Musetti, who is back in form after a string of early exits. Sinner holds a 2-0 head-to-head edge, making this encounter a high-stakes test amid his title defense.

Naomi Osaka has rediscovered her best tennis, dismantling Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-2 in just 64 minutes. This marks her first Grand Slam quarterfinal since 2021. She now faces Karolina Muchova, a crafty all-court player. Their head-to-head is even at 2-2, and Osaka won the last encounter at the Australian Open.

Ad

Iga Swiatek continued her fine form with a straightforward 6-3, 6-1 win over Ekaterina Alexandrova to reach the quarterfinals. Her fourth Grand Slam quarterfinal this year comes on the heels of her emphatic Wimbledon triumph, where she handed Amanda Anisimova a 6-0, 6-0 defeat in the final

With that dominant win fresh in memory, Swiatek will be the favorite as they meet again at Flushing Meadows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline