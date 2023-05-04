"Only accepted now it's Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas is still called a cheat" - Tennis fans enraged by "non-stop" coaching from Spaniard's box

Tennis fans have expressed their outrage over Carlos Alcaraz's frequent interactions with his coaching team, including Juan Carlos Ferrero.
Previously, coaching was strictly prohibited during matches. Many players, including Serena Williams and Stefanos Tsitsipas, received code violations and fines for disobeying the rule. In July 2022, however, the coaching rules were revised and a green signal was given. The decision was met with a divided response, with some favoring the change and others voicing their displeasure.
While coaching inclusion in 2022 was a trial, the rule has since been made official and many players and their teams can be seen implementing it during matches. Current World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz is one of the many players that has benefitted from the change, but his interactions have left tennis fans displeased.
Alcaraz is currently contesting the 2023 Madrid Open, where he is the defending champion. The 19-year-old is through to the semifinals after a few hard-fought victories. However, tennis fans are questioning the authenticity of his success, owing to the excessive help he has been receiving from his coaching team during his matches.
Many criticized the 2022 US Open champion’s coach Juan Carlos Ferrero for shouting out elaborate tips and strategies to Alcaraz during the match, and asked for the rule to be modified.
“I am definitely against it. It kind of ruins the beauty of the game for me. I swear I can only hear Ferrero non stop when I'm watching Alcaraz. It's annoying and distracting. They should modify the rule somewhat, like maybe between sets,” one fan said.
Others accused the chair umpires of hypocrisy and differential treatment of Carlos Alcaraz compared to other competitors. One fan recalled a recent incident, stating that Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik was sanctioned for much less interaction at the Open 13 Provence in Marseille.
“Bc Juan Carlos Ferrero and Carlos Alcaraz break the coaching rules but umpires doesn't even let other players look at their box, seems like Bublik received a warning for something dumb but no one says anything to Carlos, JCF just told him everything he needed to do today,” the fan said.
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
Carlos Alcaraz gears up for semifinals against Borna Coric at the 2023 Madrid Open
Carlos Alcaraz has kept his Madrid Open title defense alive and is two wins away from lifting his 10th career title. Enroute to the final four, the Spaniard earned wins over Emil Ruusuvuori, Grigor Dimitrov and Alexander Zverev.
He concluded his tennis campaign as a teenager with a straight-sets win against Russia’s Karen Khachanov 6-4, 7-5 in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open.
The reigning US Open champion will now face the reigning Cincinnati Open champion Borna Coric on his 20th birthday, on May 5.