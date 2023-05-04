"Only accepted now it's Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas is still called a cheat" - Tennis fans enraged by "non-stop" coaching from Spaniard's box

Tennis fans have expressed their outrage over Carlos Alcaraz's frequent interactions with his coaching team, including Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Previously, coaching was strictly prohibited during matches. Many players, including Serena Williams and Stefanos Tsitsipas, received code violations and fines for disobeying the rule. In July 2022, however, the coaching rules were revised and a green signal was given. The decision was met with a divided response, with some favoring the change and others voicing their displeasure.

While coaching inclusion in 2022 was a trial, the rule has since been made official and many players and their teams can be seen implementing it during matches. Current World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz is one of the many players that has benefitted from the change, but his interactions have left tennis fans displeased.

Alcaraz is currently contesting the 2023 Madrid Open, where he is the defending champion. The 19-year-old is through to the semifinals after a few hard-fought victories. However, tennis fans are questioning the authenticity of his success, owing to the excessive help he has been receiving from his coaching team during his matches.

Many criticized the 2022 US Open champion’s coach Juan Carlos Ferrero for shouting out elaborate tips and strategies to Alcaraz during the match, and asked for the rule to be modified.

“I am definitely against it. It kind of ruins the beauty of the game for me. I swear I can only hear Ferrero non stop when I'm watching Alcaraz. It's annoying and distracting. They should modify the rule somewhat, like maybe between sets,” one fan said.

Vlada @Popsatori75 @Gill_Gross I am definitely against it. It kind of ruins the beauty of the game for me. I swear I can only hear Ferrero non stop when I'm watching Alcaraz. It's annoying and distracting. They should modify the rule somewhat, like maybe between sets. @Gill_Gross I am definitely against it. It kind of ruins the beauty of the game for me. I swear I can only hear Ferrero non stop when I'm watching Alcaraz. It's annoying and distracting. They should modify the rule somewhat, like maybe between sets.

Others accused the chair umpires of hypocrisy and differential treatment of Carlos Alcaraz compared to other competitors. One fan recalled a recent incident, stating that Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik was sanctioned for much less interaction at the Open 13 Provence in Marseille.

“Bc Juan Carlos Ferrero and Carlos Alcaraz break the coaching rules but umpires doesn't even let other players look at their box, seems like Bublik received a warning for something dumb but no one says anything to Carlos, JCF just told him everything he needed to do today,” the fan said.

lucia 🤍 @chuweecood_lu @emilaher Bc Juan Carlos Ferrero and Carlos Alcaraz break the coaching rules but umpires doesn't even let other players look at their box, seems like Bublik received a warning for something dumb but no one says anything to Carlos, JCF just told him everything he needed to do today @emilaher Bc Juan Carlos Ferrero and Carlos Alcaraz break the coaching rules but umpires doesn't even let other players look at their box, seems like Bublik received a warning for something dumb but no one says anything to Carlos, JCF just told him everything he needed to do today

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Omnni @omnii88 Just ban this coaching thing! Why do players have to listen to Tsitsipas family or Alcaraz coach coaching them during the whole match unstoppable!! Just ban this coaching thing! Why do players have to listen to Tsitsipas family or Alcaraz coach coaching them during the whole match unstoppable!!

Jess 🍵 @jessica4stein



Carlost threw a racquet - Comm "Unusual but understandable."



JCF coaching every f* point - Comm "He's a good coach." Jess 🍵 @jessica4stein Just tuned in.



Alcaraz challenged a line call. Comm "Very professional."



Tuned out. Just tuned in.Alcaraz challenged a line call. Comm "Very professional." Tuned out. My croc fam are going to have a field day with Alcaraz's PR propaganda cos this is worse than Federer'sCarlost threw a racquet - Comm "Unusual but understandable."JCF coaching every f* point - Comm "He's a good coach." twitter.com/jessica4stein/… My croc fam are going to have a field day with Alcaraz's PR propaganda cos this is worse than Federer's Carlost threw a racquet - Comm "Unusual but understandable."JCF coaching every f* point - Comm "He's a good coach." twitter.com/jessica4stein/…

La Diosa🏳💎 @Chava_888

#tennis Alcaraz’s coach is really abusing this coaching thing. He is the biggest beneficiary of this new rule Alcaraz’s coach is really abusing this coaching thing. He is the biggest beneficiary of this new rule #tennis

Shakur DML @Shakur_Dml @Chava_888 Ferrero is literally on the court with him. Its so annoying @Chava_888 Ferrero is literally on the court with him. Its so annoying

Mia @mementoo_vivere

Let's see Alcaraz without constant coaching - we actually saw it, he lost @WeAreTennis The players playing before coaching rule introducedLet's see Alcaraz without constant coaching - we actually saw it, he lost @WeAreTennis The players playing before coaching rule introduced 😉Let's see Alcaraz without constant coaching - we actually saw it, he lost 😉

marramire @marramirem5 @Yolitatennis Of all the players, I think Alcaraz is the one who most benefits from the new coaching rule. @Yolitatennis Of all the players, I think Alcaraz is the one who most benefits from the new coaching rule.

🦋 Yolita🐊 @Yolitatennis Most tennis coaches to their players: “Go on. You can do it. Show him you’re here”.



Juan Carlos Ferrero: Serve to the body, then move to your right, then hit the ball to the center, don’t give him angles, then move back, but not too far back… Most tennis coaches to their players: “Go on. You can do it. Show him you’re here”.Juan Carlos Ferrero: Serve to the body, then move to your right, then hit the ball to the center, don’t give him angles, then move back, but not too far back…

Mira Vidojevic @MiraBelgrade . Honestly young players are so spoiled. This reminds me of the kids who were afraid to fight with other kids and would bring their dad to do the job @Yolitatennis Next would be coach next to him on the court. Honestly young players are so spoiled. This reminds me of the kids who were afraid to fight with other kids and would bring their dad to do the job @Yolitatennis Next would be coach next to him on the court 😂. Honestly young players are so spoiled. This reminds me of the kids who were afraid to fight with other kids and would bring their dad to do the job😂

Damian Andrews-Wilson @thedla36 @Yolitatennis That's why the comparisons to the Big 3 are insulting to me. They had to compete against two other top players & figured it out alone. Some of the Big 3's greatest achievements came out finding their way out of tough matches under enormous pressure Alcaraz now has a cheat code. @Yolitatennis That's why the comparisons to the Big 3 are insulting to me. They had to compete against two other top players & figured it out alone. Some of the Big 3's greatest achievements came out finding their way out of tough matches under enormous pressure Alcaraz now has a cheat code. https://t.co/2OW79ofNMG

Tushar Mathur @tushmath @Yolitatennis @DjokerSA I think to help Alcaraz is the absolutely ONLY reason this rule was changed, which is sad in so many ways. @Yolitatennis @DjokerSA I think to help Alcaraz is the absolutely ONLY reason this rule was changed, which is sad in so many ways.

Janet Marcilla @JanetMQ1 @Yolitatennis Soon Ferrero will go down to the court and will take the racquet for his protegé @Yolitatennis Soon Ferrero will go down to the court and will take the racquet for his protegé

lucia 🤍 @chuweecood_lu @emilaher Bc Juan Carlos Ferrero and Carlos Alcaraz break the coaching rules but umpires doesn't even let other players look at their box, seems like Bublik received a warning for something dumb but no one says anything to Carlos, JCF just told him everything he needed to do today @emilaher Bc Juan Carlos Ferrero and Carlos Alcaraz break the coaching rules but umpires doesn't even let other players look at their box, seems like Bublik received a warning for something dumb but no one says anything to Carlos, JCF just told him everything he needed to do today

KJ-B @KJ2DB @Gill_Gross Alcaraz feels like an Avatar for Ferrero. Have been thinking this for some time. There is just no way, as gifted as Alcaraz is, he could know all that he knows. The relaxing of coaching rules has coincided with his rocketing up the ranks. Nah, I'm not a fan so it could be bias. @Gill_Gross Alcaraz feels like an Avatar for Ferrero. Have been thinking this for some time. There is just no way, as gifted as Alcaraz is, he could know all that he knows. The relaxing of coaching rules has coincided with his rocketing up the ranks. Nah, I'm not a fan so it could be bias.

clayanos 🧡 @fedsipas @Gill_Gross how do they keep it fair though? i’ve seen some players been told they can’t talk to their box only a few words here or there, others like carlos can go over and have a chat between serves. not to mention it’s only accepted now it’s carlos when stef is still called a cheat @Gill_Gross how do they keep it fair though? i’ve seen some players been told they can’t talk to their box only a few words here or there, others like carlos can go over and have a chat between serves. not to mention it’s only accepted now it’s carlos when stef is still called a cheat

AK @rwamit @Gill_Gross @TennisUpdates23 I mean the criticism Stefanos’s camp receives for the same thing and yet people (audience, tennis fanatics) are totally cool. Guess diff yardsticks for diff players @Gill_Gross @TennisUpdates23 I mean the criticism Stefanos’s camp receives for the same thing and yet people (audience, tennis fanatics) are totally cool. Guess diff yardsticks for diff players

Carlos Alcaraz gears up for semifinals against Borna Coric at the 2023 Madrid Open

Alcaraz at the 2023 Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz has kept his Madrid Open title defense alive and is two wins away from lifting his 10th career title. Enroute to the final four, the Spaniard earned wins over Emil Ruusuvuori, Grigor Dimitrov and Alexander Zverev.

He concluded his tennis campaign as a teenager with a straight-sets win against Russia’s Karen Khachanov 6-4, 7-5 in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open.

The reigning US Open champion will now face the reigning Cincinnati Open champion Borna Coric on his 20th birthday, on May 5.

Poll : 0 votes