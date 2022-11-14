"Only gets better" - Frances Tiafoe rejoices in intimate vacation with girlfriend Ayan Broomfield

American tennis star Frances Tiafoe enjoyed some private time with his long-time girlfriend Ayan Broomfield after a positive season on the court that concluded with a quarterfinal showing at the Paris Masters. The pair spent their time relaxing and unwinding during their beach retreat in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The adorable couple looked inseparable as they gave their fans a glimpse of their vacation on social media.

"Baecation," they captioned their post on Instagram.

Broomfield also made a video compilation of their merry time and Frances Tiafoe remarked that it was a joy to behold.

"Only gets better every time I watch it," he remarked.

Tiafoe and his girlfriend have been together since 2015. Broomfield herself is a Canadian tennis player and has won two doubles titles on the ITF tour. Notably, the Canadian was also featured in the acclaimed movie King Richard, where she was the stunt double for Venus Williams’ character.

"It's nice to have Ayan around" – Frances Tiafoe on his girlfriend's impact on life and career

Frances Tiafoe has found noteworthy success in 2022. The 24-year-old reached his maiden Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open, dismissing four-time US Open champion Rafael Nadal in the process. He also aided Team World to victory at the Laver Cup to claim the team’s first-ever trophy. The young American also reached two finals in 2022 at the Estoril Open and most recently at the Japan Open, which propelled his climb to a career-high of World No. 17.

Tiafoe’s girlfriend Ayan Broomfield has been very supportive of his career and goals and has been beside him during all his recent victories. The stunning lady has been seen cheering in the American player’s box numerous times. Speaking about her influence, Frances Tiafoe noted that he wasn’t particular about his eating and sleeping habits, as well as his preparations before matches, however, having his girlfriend around put everything in perspective.

"Growing up early parts of my career, I didn’t really take those things seriously you know. I like to hang out with friends and chill and roam around the city but you know, now I know (healthy habits) are important and it’s nice when you have the girl around because then you don’t feel like you need to do a bunch of different things you can just kind of chill, watch Netflix and just kind of relax but so yeah I’m understanding taking care of the little details," he revealed.

