"Only Novak Djokovic can stop wars" - Tennis fans react as Holger Rune and Stan Wawrinka seemingly end their feud in Serb's company

On Thursday, tennis fans were treated to an unexpected picture of Novak Djokovic alongside Holger Rune and Stan Wawrinka. The trio were captured at the Monte-Carlo Masters tournament grounds, ahead of the start of this year's edition.

Seeing Holger Rune and Stan Wawrinka being cordial in the frame with Novak Djokovic came as a surprise to tennis fans, given the earlier feud between Rune and Wawrinka.

The duo have had quite a bit of drama in a tightly contested two-match rivalry, which started in the opening round of the 2022 Paris Masters. Holger Rune powered through to win that encounter 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(3), saving three match points in the process.

Their net exchange after the grueling encounter was a spicy one. Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, gave the teenager an unfriendly handshake and asked him to “stop acting like a baby.”

Rune went on to stage the best run of his young career that week, which culminated with a win over Djokovic in the final for his maiden Masters 1000 trophy.

Rune and Wawrinka's second and most recent clash was in the third round of the 2023 Indian Wells Masters. The similarly neck-to-neck battle concluded in the 38-year-old’s favor this time around; Wawrinka won 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5.

But there was drama at the net there too.

“You’ve got nothing to say now?” Rune jokingly taunted Wawrinka during their handshake in Indian Wells.

Considering their spicy history, tennis fans were amused by the duo seemingly burying the hatchet ahead of the Monte-Carlo Masters. One fan hailed Djokovic as the GOAT who can stop wars.

“Only Novak Djokovic can stop wars,” the fan wrote with two goat emojis.

Another fan declared that a Nobel Peace Prize be given to the World No. 1 for encouraging the two to mend fences.

“Give him the nobel peace prize already,” the fan said.

Novak Djokovic, Holger Rune and Stan Wawrinka gear up for Monte-Carlo Masters 2023

The Serb last lifted the Monte-Carlo Masters trophy in 2015

Novak Djokovic, Holger Rune and Stan Wawrinka will all be seen competing for the first claycourt Masters 1000 tournament of the 2023 season.

World No. 1 Djokovic, who is a two-time champion at the Monte Carlo Masters, will be the top seed. Meanwhile, World No. 8 Holger Rune is expected to be the sixth seed after withdrawals from Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Rune will be keen this time around to push well past the second round, which has been his best result at the tournament so far.

Meanwhile World No. 88 Stan Wawrinka, a former Monte-Carlo Masters winner himself, has been awarded a wildcard and will be hoping to make the most of the opportunity.

The draw ceremony will take place on Friday, April 7, with the main draw matches commencing on Sunday, April 9.

