It has been almost a month since things at the Novak Djokovic-organized Adria Tour came crumbling down. However, the brickbats for the world's best player just aren't showing any signs of stopping.

Most recently, Juan Martin Del Potro's ex coach and former tennis player Franco Davín, who recently recovered from coronavirus himself, has sharply criticized the Djokovic and his carelessness during the event.

Franco Davin (right) is Juan Martin Del Potro's former coach

Franco Davin had contracted the virus in Miami, at around the same time as the Adria Tour debacle. The coach experienced shortness of breath and a very difficult isolation period during his illness; he said he saw the "ugly side" of COVID-19 and at times "felt like he was dying".

Naturally, seeing Novak Djokovic organize an event without proper precautions and put a good number of people at risk, hit close to home for the former World No. 30.

Novak Djokovic's tournament seemed like 'something old': Franco Davin

For Franco Davin, the Adria Tour looked like a tournament from the past "normal days", before the COVID-19 pandemic engulfed the world. Novak Djokovic and Co seemed to be living in a future where the pandemic had ended and normalcy had been restored.

The Argentine said he was struck with disbelief while watching the exhibition on his television, as he saw nobody wearing masks or adhering to any health protocols.

"The moment you saw television and the picture was there, it seemed to you that it was something old, because there were no masks and it seemed that everything was normal," Franco Davin said.

Davin also added that he could expect such sloppiness only from Novak Djokovic and not from the Serb's 'Big 3' counterparts Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Del Potro's ex-coach calls out Novak Djokovic for his disastrous Adria Tour

The Miami based Argentine coach, who helped both his compatriots Gaston Gaudio and Juan Martin Del Potro win their only Slams, further said that if he could predict anyone to organize a tennis tournament and party at nightclubs amidst a pandemic, it would only be Novak Djokovic.

"If I imagine Federer, Nadal and Djokovic and you ask me who could have done that, I can only say Djokovic," Davin added.

When asked why he has such a prejudiced negative opinion of Novak Djokovic, the Argentine said a lot of it stems from, what he believes, the unsportsmanlike attitude of the Serb and even his family on the tennis court.

The attitude of Novak Djokovic and his family is typical of these things: Davin

Franco Davin claimed nobody was really surprised to see Novak Djokovic organize a disastrous tournament amidst the COVID-19 crisis. He believes the World No. 1 just can't stay away from controversy, which is in sharp contrast to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

However, Davin was also quick to admit he was in no position to call Djokovic careless for contracting coronavirus given that the Argentine was infected himself.

"I don't think the tennis family was surprised to see that. I don't think we would have seen him on the side of Nadal or Federer. But I do not know if I am in a position to give an opinion after having been infected."

Franco Davin further said that he frequently experienced negative vibes from Novak Djokovic and his family when he coached Juan Martin Del Potro.

"Because it seems to me that the attitude ... I have lived it in many games against Djokovic, especially with Juan [Del Potro], with attitudes of him, his family, his environment, which are typical of these things happening," Davin added.

Franco Davin says that he did not like the attitude of Novak Djokovic's family and his environment.

Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan Djokovic has often attracted backlash from fans for his unabashed style of giving interviews. Srdjan recently defended his son in a no-holds-barred tirade, while brazenly attacking his rivals - most notably the 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer.

Djokovic's box, during his matches, has also frequently come under the scanner for being too loud. Roger Federer once famously told them to "be quiet" during points.

But what comes as a surprise is Franco Davin's assessment of Novak Djokovic himself, given that the Serb has always shared cordial relations with Juan Martin del Potro. In fact, Djokovic is reportedly among Del Potro's best friends on tour.

Whenever the Argentine and the Serb have faced off, their matches have ended in a classy hug at the net. The pair have always been very amicable with each other, both on and off the court.

Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin Del Potro have always been good friends

When Del Potro handed Djokovic an emotionally crushing defeat at the Rio Olympics in 2016, the Serb still managed to don a smile for his friend and gave him a generous hug at the net before walking off the court in tears. Djokovic recognized how huge the moment was for Del Potro, who had been constantly struggling the previous two years with injuries.

And when Del Potro was distraught after losing the US Open final to Djokovic in 2018, the Serb was the first person to go up to his chair and console him.

Novak Djokovic consoling Del Potro after the US Open 2018 final

Given their relationship, it is difficult to imagine why Del Potro's ex-coach received negative vibes from Novak Djokovic and his family.

For now, Del Potro has refrained from commenting anything on Novak Djokovic or the Adria Tour. But it will be interesting to see if the Argentine responds to his former coach's criticism of the Serb.