Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff & tennis world send love to Maria Sakkari after the Greek hits "rock bottom" following early US Open exit

Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff, and Ajla Tomljanovic, among others, have lent their support to Maria Sakkari after the Greek lost in the first round of the 2023 US Open, her third successive first-round loss at a Grand Slam.

The two-time Grand Slam semifinalist last won a Majors match at the 2023 Australian Open, where she ultimately lost in the third round. Since then, Sakkari has competed at the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open but failed to win any matches.

Hopeful of putting an end to her Grand Slam losing streak, Maria Sakkari locked horns with Rebeka Masarova in the opening round of the US Open. However, she failed to make an impact as the Spaniard beat the Greek in straight sets to advance to the next round. Following her loss, the former World No. 3 penned a message for her fans on social media.

Sakkari reflected on her poor form and also thanked her fans and well-wishers for their support.

"I really have no words to describe the love and support I’ve received the last 48h. Sometimes you have to hit rock bottom to realise simple things in life. I just want to say thank you to each one of you for inspiring me to keep going and get back to enjoying myself. Don’t forget to love yourself," she posted on Instgram.

Following Sakkari's message, the likes of Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur, and others reacted to her post and expressed their support for the Greek tennis pro. Monica Puig, a former Olympic gold medalist, also reacted to Sakkari's post.

Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff's reactions

Monica Puig's reaction

Ajla Tomljanovic, an Australian tennis pro, sympathized with Sakkari.

"Love you friend," the Australian commented.

Sakkari's compatriot, Valentini Grammatikopoulou, also joined the long list of her well-wishers.

Ajla Tomjanovic's reaction

Maria Sakkari also received support from several other tennis players, such as Alexa Guarachi Bruner, Despina Papamichail, and Tímea Babos.

Players' reactions

US Open 2023: Coco Gauff will take on Elise Mertens in 3R

US Open Tennis

Coco Gauff has advanced to the third round of the US Open and will lock horns with 32nd seed Elise Mertens. The American earlier beat Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva in straight sets in the second round.

Mertens beat Danielle Collins in the second round of the tournament in New York. The duo have faced each other twice on tour in their careers. The American leads the head-to-head 2-0. They last met in the 2022 French Open, where Gauff bageled the Belgian.

The winner of this tie will take on either Caroline Wozniacki or Jennifer Brady in the fourth round.