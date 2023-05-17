World No.7 Ons Jabeur recently extended a heartfelt welcome to colleague Frances Tiafoe and his girlfriend on their visit to Tunisia.

Jabeur and Tiafoe both recently competed in the 2023 Italian Open. However, both players had short runs in the competition after crashing out in the early stages.

The Tunisian was eliminated in the second round by Spaniard Paula Badosa in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4. Meanwhile, the American advanced to the third round only to be outperformed by home favorite Lorenzo Musetti in three sets, 7-5, 4-6, 3-6.

Following the result, Frances Tiafoe took some time off to relax and visited Tunisia, a beautiful country in North Africa, with his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield. Ons Jabeur sent them a beautiful card welcoming the couple to her country.

"With the compliments of Ons Jabeur," the card read.

Broomfield took to her Instagram stories to share the card.

"@onsjabeur you're absolutely amazing," she wrote.

Ayan Broomfield via Instagram stories.

Frances Tiafoe also thanked the Tunisian for the invitation on Instagram.

"@onsjabeur thanks for the invitation," Frances wrote.

Frances Tiafoe via Instagram stories.

Jabeur later replied to Ayan Broomfield's Instagram story, telling the couple to enjoy their time together.

"Enjoy," she wrote, adding a love emoji.

Ons Jabeur via Instagram stories.

"The draw did not help at all in Rome, I wish I had an easier draw" - Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur pictured at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Day Five.

Ons Jabeur spoke to rolandgarros.com following her early exit from the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome. The Tunisian stated she needs to get back in shape physically to reawaken her game, adding that the draw in the Italian capital didn't help at all.

"You just keep going and remember who you are, remember the ranking that you were," Jabeur said. "For me, I feel that the game is there, you just need to get back in shape physically and everything, and see what could happen."

"The draw did not help at all in Rome," she added. "I wish I had an easier draw, but it is what it is, it’s tennis and maybe it’s time for Paula to get back to where she belongs."

The 28-year-old added that she wants to get "100%" physically fit and play many practice matches before the start of the 2023 French Open, which will allow her to do well at the Grand Slam tournament.

"The thing that maybe worries me is that I want to be physically 100 percent; that’s going to help me get more matches and if I can do that, if I can have a good two weeks of practice, I think I will be able to have great results at Roland-Garros," Jabeur said.

Poll : 0 votes