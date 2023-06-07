Ons Jabeur has set her sights on the Wimbledon title following her quarter-final loss to Beatriz Haddad Maia at the 2023 French Open. The Tunisian stated it was her dream to lift the title at The Championships, where she finished runner-up to Elena Rybakina in 2022.

Haddad Maia, seeded 14th, defeated Jabeur in the quarter-finals of Roland Garros on Friday, June 7. The Brazilian came from a set down to win 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-1 in two hours and 29 minutes.

This was Jabeur’s first tournament after returning from a calf injury.

Speaking in her post-match press conference, the World No. 7 Ons Jabeur stated that she is already thinking about the grass season. The Tunisian stated that she has always wanted to win the grass Slam.

“I'm hoping to go and get the title really in Wimbledon. I'm dreaming about it,” Jabeur said. “It's something that I always wanted. Last year was unfortunate because I was very close. When I put something in my mind, I know I can do it, so it's definitely here.”

Jabeur also admitted she enjoys playing on grass and is physically ready for the grass swing.

“To be honest with you, I want to enjoy playing on grass because I do enjoy a lot,” the 28-year-old said. “I think I could be ready because physically you put a lot of effort on clay than grass. I think maybe that was my preseason in Roland Garros here for the grass season.”

“I'm healthy, so we're going to try to work more and more on a few things. Yeah, I think grass season is looking good for me,” she concluded.

“She's a beast, and I wish her all the best” - Ons Jabeur hails Beatriz Haddad Maia

2023 French Open - Ons Jabeur congratulates Haddad Maia after QF loss

Ons Jabeur was all praise for her opponent, Beatriz Haddad Maia following her quarter-final loss to the Brazilian at the 2023 French Open. The Tunisian stated her opponent was more physically ready for the match, stating she was a “beast.”

“She probably played longer than me, but she's a beast, and I wish her all the best,” said Jabeur.

Jabeur also lauded Haddad Maia for what she has done for Brazilian tennis, stating she was happy for the World No. 14.

“I mean, honestly, what she's doing for -- I feel like my story and her story are a little bit similar. I'm very happy for her and for Brazil; hopefully, she can do much more for her country,” said the World No. 7.

“Also, she's doing great for women's tennis in general. Not just for Brazil, but in the world. I honestly love Maia a lot, and probably the last two matches that she won, I cried with her. She's really amazing, and she deserves all the best, and I hope that she could win a Grand Slam one day,” she added.

Ons Jabeur will next play at the WTA 500 event in Berlin from June 19-25, followed by the WTA 500 in Eastbourne from June 26-July 1, to prepare for Wimbledon 2023.

