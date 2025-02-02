Ons Jabeur makes her feelings known on husband Karim Kamoun's 'positive' presence in her team

Ons Jabeur recently highlighted the positive impact of having her husband on her team. She stated how working for their dreams together has been a major aspect of strengthening their bond.

Ons Jabeur married Karim Kamoun in 2015 and the former fencer officially joined her team in 2017. Since then, he has assisted the former World No. 2 star as a fitness coach. During this period, Jabeur reached three grand slam finals and secured five singles titles.

Ons Jabeur recently discussed how her husband's presence on the team has been motivational. During her conversation with American ex-pros Sam Querrey, Steve Johnson, and others on the Nothing Major Podcast, the 30-year-old explained how having her husband as a fitness trainer has impacted her success rate.

Trending

"I think I see it in a positive way. It's a dream that we both share and we both wanna achieve and that's something I like it when cheers for me and it feels like extra energy coming from him, obviously than from someone that I don't really know," she said (18:40).

Ons Jabeur's 2025 season is yet to see a breakthrough performance. The Tunisian faced a third-round exit at the Australian Open and is now gearing up to try her luck at the Abu Dhabi Open.

Ons Jabeur shares her opinion on Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek

Ons Jabeur at the 2025 Australian Open (Image Source: Getty)

Ons Jabeur recently unveiled what she thinks about Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff, calling the two the most intimidating players on tour. In a total of 7 appearances against Swiatek, Ons Jabeur has secured just two wins while winning as many out of eight matches against Gauff.

During a conversation about the WTA tour leaders ignited at the Nothing Major podcast, Jabeur spoke about the two, stating:

"There is a lot. I think Iga is a pretty solid player. She does not give you any free points which is kind of difficult to play against that. Coco is really amazing too, she plays unbelievable tennis. There are a lot of solid players where you have to be if not 100% close to it to play on that day," she said (28:40).

Ons Jabeur is ready to step on the courts of Abu Dhabi on Monday, 3rd February. Kicking off her campaign against seventh Jelena Ostapenko. This will be the Tunisian's first tournament since her third-round exit at the Australian Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback