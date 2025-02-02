Ons Jabeur turns honest about the possibility of never winning a Grand Slam and reveals her heartwarming 'Plan B'

Ons Jabeur recently addressed the possibility of being deprived of a Grand Slam title. The Tunisian mentioned how she would always cherish the positives and also unveiled an alternative plan if she failed to add a Major to her portfolio.

In her 15-year-long journey as a professional, Jabeur secured spots in three Grand Slam finals. Despite reaching the finals at Wimbledon 2022, the US Open 2022, and Wimbledon 2023, the Tunisian couldn't secure a breakthrough.

Ons Jabeur recently talked about the emotional impact of not winning a grand slam title despite several attempts. While speaking on the latest episode of Nothing Major Podcast hosted by American ex-pros Sam Querrey, Jack Sock, and others, the WTA star shared her plans to overcome the psychological toll of the possibility.

"Probably it would take me some time to accept that. But, I would definitely be grateful for every moment that I had because if I ask any player right now would they take 3 grand slam finals, everybody would say yes," she said (25:10 onwards).

The Tunisian turned humorous amid the honest revelation as she revealed a plan B, which included having a girl child and train her to win a Grand Slam title.

"And for me, I would probably have a girl, raise her and she will win the grand slam for me! That's Plan B," she added.

After losing the 2023 Wimbledon final, Jabeur revealed her plans to have a baby, which had to be postponed because of her defeat.

Ons Jabeur discloses reason behind emotional breakdown after heartbreaking 2023 Wimbledon loss

Ons Jabeur in her final match at Wimbledon 2023 - Source: Getty

WTA star Ons Jabeur revealed the personal aspect behind her breakdown after her loss to Marketa Vondrousova at the 2023 Wimbledon Finals. The former World No. 2 denied facing the pressure from fans and discussed the personal element behind the emotional toll she faced back then.

In a documentary titled 'This is Me', released on January 7, 2024, Jabeur said

"People think I have this pressure because I want to do it for other people, which is not true. There was a personal thing going on there. I win that Wimbledon final, I could have a baby right away. And that dream faded. I was haunted by fear. After all I'm just a human being, what can I do more?" Jabeur said.

Despite a strong 2023 Wimbledon run, where she dropped just three sets and defeated top rivals like Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina, Jabeurs faced a straight-set defeat to Marketa Vondrousova in the final.

Recalling her heartbreaking defeat to the Czech player, Ons mentioned how the loss had a tremendous emotional impact on her.

"It was the toughest loss of my career because emotionally it destroyed me, not only winning Wimbledon, but the idea of having a baby just vanished with the trophy of Wimbledon," she said.

Interestingly, two of the three players to defeat Ons Jabeur in the Grand Slam finals—Elena Rybakina (Wimbledon 2022) and Marketa Vondrousova (Wimbledon 2023)—did so to clinch their maiden Majors.

Currently, the Tunisian is preparing for her upcoming clash at Abu Dhabi against Jelena Ostapenko on Monday, February 3.

