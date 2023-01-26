Ons Jabeur wishes Nick Kyrgios a speedy recovery after knee surgery 

Tunisian World No. 2 Ons Jabeur has wished Nick Kyrgios a speedy recovery after the Australian recently underwent surgery for a knee injury that forced him out of the 2023 Australian Open.

Kyrgios, who's been in scintillating form over the last few months, was one of the dark horses to win the Melbourne Major. However, the home favorite was forced to withdraw from the Slam after developing a cyst in his left knee cartilage following his exhibition match in Melbourne against Novak Djokovic.

With fans yearning to see Kyrgios back on the main tour, Jabeur also wished the controversial Australian a speedy recovery on her Instagram handle.

"Wishing you speedy recovery," the Tunisian wrote in her post.

Ons Jabeur wished Nick Kyrgios a speedy recovery on social media

Kyrgios has previously spoken about being a big fan of Jabeur's game and her vibrant personality on and off the court.

The Tunisian was unfortunate not to win a Major title last year. She reached the finals of the Wimbledon Championships and the US Open but couldn't get the better of Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek respectively.

However, Jabeur made history by becoming the first Arab woman to ever reach a Grand Slam final. Kyrgios didn't shy away from praising the 28-year-old and also said that she was one of the most exciting players on the tour.

“Ons is one of the most entertaining players on the WTA Tour. I love how she plays the game her own way and is a one of one," Nick Kyrgios said in an interview with Boardroom.

Nick Kyrgios is targeting a return to the ATP tour in March

2023 Australian Open: Previews Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios is recovering well after his knee surgery and is optimistic about his plans for the future. He has promised his fans of doing whatever it takes to return to the men's tour as soon as possible.

The Australian is known to travel with a small team and is not training under any coach at the moment. His brother Christos Kyrgios, girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, manager Daniel Horsfall and trainer Will Maher are the only regulars seen supporting him during his matches from the players' box.

Horsfall recently revealed in an interview that the 27-year-old was targeting a return in March to play at the Indian Wells Masters.

"The surgery was a great success. We couldn't have been more pleased with the outcome of it. We will now be pushing ahead for a speedy recovery and are aiming to see everyone at Indian Wells," Daniel Horsfall told Melbourne daily The Age.

