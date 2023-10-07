Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian recently shared a hilarious glimpse into his special bond with his father, Chris.

Ohanian took to social media and shared a clip of a humorous exchange with his father, inquiring whether he had "rizz," which is internet slang for charisma or charm.

"Would you say that you have rizz, dad?" he asked.

"Don't ask this. I do not," his father replied.

As Ohanian continued his interrogation, his father stated that the situation was similar to the time when the 40-year-old had referred to him as an "OG," and he had been equally clueless about the term's meaning.

"Has anyone ever told you that you have rizz?" he said.

"That's like when you were telling me I was an OG and I didn't even know what the hell that was," his father responded.

The 40-year-old explained that "OG" stands for "original gangster," and confidently asserted that he was correct in using the term to describe his father.

"It's an original gangster," Ohanian said.

"Well, yeah I figured it out," his father replied.

"Well I was right, wasn't I? Whatever context it was, I think I was right," Ohanian added.

His father disclosed that Ohanian had called him an "OG" in terms of being a travel agent. Ohania's father own Infinity Global Travel, a successful travel company based in Taneytown, Maryland.

"In respect to maybe being a travel agent," his father said.

"Yeah OG on the travel," Ohanian responded.

Ohanian shared the clip of his conversation with his father on social media and humorously remarked on their "special relationship."

"My dad & I have a special relationship," he posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Serena Williams: "Having 2 kids is definitely not easy, how do you moms/dads do it so well?"

Serena Williams

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child, a daughter named Olympia in September 2017. The 23-time Grand Sland Slam champion gave birth to their second daughter, Adira River, in August this year.

In a post on social media, the former World No. 1 opened up about the difficulties of parenting two children, especially when one of them is dealing with health issues. She also conveyed her admiration for parents who excel in their roles when facing similar challenges.

"Having 2 kids is definitely not easy. How do you moms/ dads do it so well!!!??? Especially when one gets sick? Mad respect," Serena Williams posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Serena Williams recently shared a glimpse of her second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, as she spent quality time with both her children.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas