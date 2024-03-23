"Our family has great style" - Caroline Wozniacki shows off Adidas sneaker collection featuring daughter Olivia and son James

Caroline Wozniacki recently showed off her family's Adidas sneaker collection. Wozniacki has been attached to Adidas since the year 2007. Before that, she donned Nike while competing on the court.

Wozniacki bowed out of the Miami Open 2024 after a disheartening loss to Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina. She took the lead early by taking the opening set after a tough grind, however, the Ukrainian didn't drop her shoulders and fought back by taking the following set.

The final set began with both players holding their respective serves until Kalinina broke Wozniacki in the third game. Wozniacki attempted to stage a comeback by breaking back in the sixth game but her opponent buried it by breaking again in the next game.

Kalinina eventually edged the former World No. 1 out and won the match 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 after three hours and 18 minutes.

Wozniacki returned home after the disappointment and has seemingly found happiness in her kids' company. She, alongside her husband and former NBA star David Lee, is raising a two-year-old daughter named Olivia and a son named James, who is a year old.

Wozniacki took to Instagram and shared two photos from her time with Olivia and James. In the first picture, she showcased Olivia, James, and herself wearing Originals sneakers by Adidas and wrote:

"Our family has great style"

In the second picture that Wozniacki posted, Olivia and James were seen sitting inside a box making for a funny yet adorable spectacle. The Dane figured out that this could be a better solution to keep the two disciplined if needed.

"Keeping them contained," she wrote.

Caroline Wozniacki: "I felt busy before having kids... I thought how you can be more busy, but that was proven wrong after having children"

Caroline Wozniacki recently admitted to being proven wrong with her presumptions about a busy life after giving birth to Olivia and James.

"I think I felt busy before having kids... I thought I don't know how you can be more busy, but that definitely was proven wrong after having children," she said during a press conference at the Australian Open 2024.

The 2018 Australian Open champion noted that kids in general require all of their mother or father's attention and she tries to fulfill that duty to the fullest.

"It doesn't matter if you've played for 1 hour, 3 hours, 10 hours, they're still there and having full energy. They want you to be there 100 percent for them. I try. When I'm with my family, I'm 100 percent there," Caroline Wozniacki added.