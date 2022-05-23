"Our great great grandchildren will appreciate their great great grandma's legacy" - Alex Ohanian on Serena Williams

Alex Ohanian has said he is building his wife Serena Williams' collection for posterity, hoping the family's "great great grandchildren and beyond" will appreciate it and her legacy.

Ohanian said so after Williams, one of the most decorated female tennis players in history, recorded the highest trading card by a female athlete. That more than doubled the previous record, which also belonged to Williams. The 40-year-old's 2003 NetPro signed patch rookie card sold for a record $266,400 on Saturday at Goldin auction.

"The Serena Collection I've built is going to stay in our family for all-time. Our great great grandchildren and beyond will hopefully appreciate my investment and their great great grandma's legacy," Ohanian tweeted.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian The Serena Collection I've built is going to stay in our family for all-time. Our great great grandchildren and beyond will hopefully appreciate my investment 🧐 and their great great grandma's legacy The Serena Collection I've built is going to stay in our family for all-time. Our great great grandchildren and beyond will hopefully appreciate my investment 🧐 and their great great grandma's legacy

Although Williams was not a rookie in 2003 - she made her professional debut in 1995 - that year's set was the first in tennis to be made available publicly in eight years. The set also contained licensed cards for other big names like Serena's sister Venus and ATP stars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Williams' card was graded a PSA 8 AUTO 10 and included a piece of a match-worn outfit, as per The Athletic. Goldin CEO Ken Goldin confirmed that Williams set a new record for a female athlete's trading card.

"New record set for highest priced trading card of a female athlete last night. This Serena Williams 2003 NETPRO signed patch rookie card sold for $266,400, setting the new record," he tweeted.

Ken Goldin @KenGoldin New record set for highest priced trading card of a female athlete last night @GoldinCo . This @serenawilliams 2003 NETPRO signed patch rookie card sold for $266,400 setting the new record. New record set for highest priced trading card of a female athlete last night @GoldinCo . This @serenawilliams 2003 NETPRO signed patch rookie card sold for $266,400 setting the new record. https://t.co/0jGn4BpEXO

Interestingly, the previous record for the highest trading card for a female athlete also belonged to Serena Williams. It was set in January this year when a July 1999 'SI For Kids' Serena Williams rookie card sold for $117,000.

This is her best card, but I didn't buy it - Serena Williams' husband Alex Ohanian

Williams (left) and Alex Ohanian

Reddit co-founder Alex Ohanian has a lot of his wife Serena Williams' collections, trade cards and memorabilia.

However, he said that he didn't buy Williams's 2003 NETPRO signed patch rookie card even though he has the other PSA 8 AUTO 10. Ohanian added that despite the rookie card going for $266,400, it was "still massively undervalued."

"This is her best card. I've got the other PSA 8 AUTO 10 in my @OnlyAltOfficial vault--this was someone else--Still massively undervalued IMO. But when I started collecting all @serenawilliams grails 4 years ago, the Kournikova RCs were more expensive. it was so obvious," he tweeted.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian But when I started collecting all twitter.com/kengoldin/stat… Ken Goldin @KenGoldin New record set for highest priced trading card of a female athlete last night @GoldinCo . This @serenawilliams 2003 NETPRO signed patch rookie card sold for $266,400 setting the new record. New record set for highest priced trading card of a female athlete last night @GoldinCo . This @serenawilliams 2003 NETPRO signed patch rookie card sold for $266,400 setting the new record. https://t.co/0jGn4BpEXO This is her best card. I've got the other PSA 8 AUTO 10 in my @OnlyAltOfficial vault--this was someone else--Still massively undervalued IMO.But when I started collecting all @serenawilliams grails 4 years ago, the Kournikova RCs were more expensive. 🤯🤯 it was so obvious This is her best card. I've got the other PSA 8 AUTO 10 in my @OnlyAltOfficial vault--this was someone else--Still massively undervalued IMO. 🏆 But when I started collecting all @serenawilliams grails 4 years ago, the Kournikova RCs were more expensive. 🤯🤯 it was so obvious 📈 twitter.com/kengoldin/stat…

Williams, who has the most Grand Slam singles titles (23) by any player - male or female - in the Open Era, hasn't played since Wimbledon last year. However, she's expected to make her return at the grasscourt Major later this summer, hinting about the same in an Instagram story with NFL legend Aaron Rodgers.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala