"Our relationship just started" - Jannik Sinner finally meets with his 'Carota Boys' fan group at US Open 2023

Jannik Sinner has conveyed delight at having his fan group — the Carota Boys — support him at the 2023 US Open.

Sinner's biggest fans this year have turned out to be a group of men dressed as carrots. They were first spotted at this year’s Italian Open and have since been spotted at multiple events across the globe.

The six men then made their Grand Slam debut at the French Open, where Sinner defeated Alexandre Muller before losing to Daniel Altmaier in the second round. Five of the 'Carota Boys' then went to Wimbledon to cheer for the Italian, who made their trip worth it by reaching the semifinals.

The group is in New York now supporting Sinner at the US Open.

In an on-court interview at the season's final Major, the World No. 6 stated that it is always nice to see the 'Carota Boys' whenever he played. He also stated that while he met them for the first time on Saturday, September 2, their relationship was just getting started.

"It's nice to see them every time that I play. I follow them also on the socials, and, you know, they may cause funny videos and everything. I met them after the match now, just a quick handshake for the first time. Our relationship [has] just started," he said.

"It's nice to see them, no? I knew when they were doing like this, that maybe they are a little bit different than the other fans. I guess that was the case, so I'm very happy to have them," he added with a smile.

Jannik Sinner defeats Stan Wawrinka, moves to 2023 US Open 4R

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 US Open.

Jannik Sinner has been on a strong run at the US Open this year. After defeating Yannick Hanfmann and Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets, he took on Stan Wawrinka in a third-round clash at the Louis Armstrong Stadium on Saturday, September 2.

The Italian converted five of his 13 break points and won 81 percent (21/26) of his points moving forward en route to a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory against the three-time Grand Slam champion in two hours and 58 minutes.

At a press conference after the match, Sinner stated that he was happy with how he handled the match against Wawrinka, especially with the conditions not being perfect.

"It was a tough match. Always tough to play against him. We know each other every time a little bit better. I felt today was a little bit different to play. It was a little bit more windy, but I think I handled the situation very well," he said.

"He was serving good. I knew that he was longer, the matches he played, a little bit longer, so I knew maybe physically he will go down a little bit. You know, I was just trying to focus about myself," he added.

Sinner will next face Alexander Zverev in the Round of 16, following the German's 6-7(2), 7-6(8), 6-1, 6-1 defeat of Grigor Dimitrov.