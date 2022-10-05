Martina Navratilova criticizes former US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump for wasting American taxpayers' money

Martina Navratilova is known to always speak her mind, be it about tennis or other social and political matters related to the United States. The tennis great took to social media on Tuesday to criticize former US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump for wasteful spending of taxpayers' money.

The 66-year-old former World No. 1 paid a visit to New York with her wife Julia Lemigova, where they were featured on the Nasdaq billboard in Times Square.

On her way back to Miami, Navratilova shared a plane ride with Ivanka Trump and noticed how Donald Trump's daughter was given special service when they landed.

"Just flew back to Miami from New York and who sits in the first row but Ivanka!!! She did have to wait to go to the bathroom like the rest of us, but then was met at the gate by 4 police and 2 carts. Not like the rest of us. Our tax dollars at work," Navratilova tweeted.

"This is a mess" - Martina Navratilova on Donald Trump appealing 11th Circuit decision on Mar-a-Lago docs

Martina Navratilova recently spoke out against Donald Trump's appeal to the Supreme Court about the decision made by the 11th Circuit Court regarding documents found during a raid on his residence at the Mar-a-Lago club.

"Trump appeals 11th Circuit decision on Mar-a-Lago docs to Supreme Court. The Justice covering the 11th is ... Clarence Thomas. So Thomas will hear a case that potentially implicates the January 6 insurrection plot that his wife may have participated in," a tweet read.

Navratilova criticized the move from the former United States President, calling the situation a mess.

"This is a mess… can’t believe the highest court in our country is held to the lowest moral and ethical standard of all the courts," Martina Navratilova's tweet read.

As far as tennis is concerned, Navratilova was slammed by Novak Djokovic's fans for her criticism of the Serb's stance on vaccination while overlooking other mistakes made by the media.

She was also recently accused of ignoring the media labeling Carlos Alcaraz as the youngest-ever World No. 1 while the likes of Monica Seles and Martina Hingis have attained the ranking at a younger age than the Spaniard.

Responding to these claims, Navratilova tweeted:

"It’s not a mistake. Women are overlooked all the time. Bye now."

While responding to another tweet, Navratilova told the fans to "get a life."

"You think I see every headline out there? You guys need to get a life. And this writer obviously is wrong and should have said MENS in front of tennis. Now bark somewhere else," the former World No. 1 wrote.

