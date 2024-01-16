"Overall, a C because she's not in shape; just get more fit" - Martina Navratilova on Naomi Osaka's performance in 1R loss at Australian Open 2024

Martina Navratilova recently gave her thoughts on Naomi Osaka's performance in her first-round loss at the 2024 Australian Open. She stated that Osaka needs to "get more fit" in order to secure victories on the court.

Osaka's comeback to the Grand Slam stage was halted by Caroline Garcia, who defeated her 6-4, 7-6(2) in the first round in the Melbourne Slam. Throughout the match, the former World No. 1 struggled to find her rhythm, while Garcia remained unyielding, not allowing a single break point opportunity for her opponent.

Speaking to Tennis Channel, Navratilova gave her thoughts on Osaka's performance in the match. She gave Osaka her "a C" for her performance because of the latter's lack of fitness.

Navratilova said that she was surprised to see the Japanese join the tour without being in the "top shape" required to secure victories. She further emphasized that Osaka's failure to create a break point during the match speaks volumes about her overall performance.

"Tennis-wise, maybe a B+, but overall, a C because she [Naomi Osaka] couldn’t get to the ball that she wants to hit because she’s not in shape. I’m surprised that she really started playing, that she got on the tour, and that she played this tournament without clearly being in the top shape that she needs to be in order to put herself in the position to hit the big, big balls. She was stretched out way too much, and the fact that she never had a break point tells you everything you need to know about that match," Martina Navratilova said.

When asked about what she wants to see better from Osaka the next time she’s on the court, Navratilova stated that the 26-year-old should focus on improving her fitness and dedicating herself to rigorous practice sessions.

"Just get more fit and play with a lot more sense in practice so that when you play the match, you know you’ve been there, done that, but most of all, just put in the yards. I think on the court and off the court, ‘cause the girls, they hit the ball too hard. You have to be quick off the mark to get to the ball to be able to hit your shot that you want to hit," she expressed.

Navratilova made a comparison between Osaka's fitness level after becoming a mother and that of Elina Svitolina, who is also a new mother. She stated that Svitolina is significantly fitter than Osaka.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion stated that fitness is within one's control and advised Osaka to prioritize her fitness in order to win.

"Clearly—I mean, yes, she [Naomi Osaka] gave birth; we know all that, but [Elina] Svitolina did too, and she looks a lot better right off the bat. So that’s something you can control. I think fitness is something that, as long as you don’t have injuries, there’s no reason not to get in better shape, and then she can win a lot more matches and won’t have to play as many tournaments because she would get a lot more matches in each tournament rather than you know one match a week," she added.

Naomi Osaka after her loss at Australian Open 2024: "I could have done a little bit more"

Naomi Osaka speaking to the press at the 2024 Australian Open

During her post-match press conference after her defeat against Caroline Garcia at the 2024 Australian Open, Naomi Osaka said that she struggled throughout the match due to her extended break. She admitted feeling constantly on her "back foot," plagued by hesitancy and overthinking.

"I think I could have done a little bit more -- this is my opinion -- from, like, baseline shots. I felt like I was constantly on my back foot and really hesitant. I think it might be because I haven't played matches in a while. I was a little bit overthinking in my head where to go," Naomi Osaka said.

Osaka stated that she finds motivation within herself following a loss by reminding herself that it's alright, considering she was pregnant just six months prior.

"I have to tell myself, 'Hey, like six months ago you were pregnant', stuff like that. Of course, like, there's a voice in my head that is, 'Who are you to think you can come back and immediately start winning matches'," she added.

