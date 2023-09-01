Holger Rune's mother Aneke announcing his son's split with coach Patrick Mouratoglou has angered tennis fans on the internet.

Rune was handed a shock defeat by Roberto Carballes Baena in the opening round of the 2023 US Open earlier this week. The fourth seed crashed out of the tournament, losing 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 2-6 on the first day itself.

After the disappointing result, there were speculations of changes in Rune's team. His mother recently came out to announce the exit of French coach Mouratoglou from the 20-year-old's entourage.

However, the announcement didn't sit well with tennis enthusiasts online as they decried Aneke's 'interference' in Rune's affairs. A fan tweeted:

"WEIRD wording lady. If PM wouldn’t have fixed his 100 wild cards he may be still battling to enter top 100. The push he got in comparison to other players was totally UNFAIR. & the whole attitude about USO,courts etc was childish. Just play-nobody is entitled continuously to all."

Another user suggested that the Dane needed to part ways with his mother, writing:

"Well done! Now he just needs to get rid of his mother."

A fan opined that Rune's mother was "toxic" and that he needed to get out of her wings.

"Why is his mom announcing this? Is he 11 years old? I feel for Rune. He's definitely immature in a number of ways, but it's hard for him not to be when he has an overbearing parent who seems a little toxic. He's going to have to learn to fly on his own without help from mommy," the fan wrote.

Here are a few more tweets:

"It's a calm talk when we talk" - Holger Rune on handling defeat with Patrick Mouratoglou after US Open exit

Holger Rune greets Patrick Mouratoglou

During the post-match press conference, Holger Rune spoke about how he and his team usually handle a disappointing result on the court.

"Patrick, okay. We haven't spoken yet, but normally, it's a calm talk when we talk. I mean, obviously we are all disappointed in the team, I think it's normal. It's the last Grand Slam of the year. I played some of my worst tennis. It's disappointing," he said.

However, Rune also hinted toward a lack of stability in his team before coming to the US Open.

"Only one thing I can do is learn from it, try to get stability in my team, stability around me, and, you know, do all the right things so I can perform when I'm on the court," Holger Rune said.

Patrick Mourtaoglou joined the 20-year-old's team in October 2022 but exited the group in April this year. The Frenchman, however, assisted Rune during the claycourt season before the latter went back to his childhood coach Lars Christensen for his Wimbledon campaign.