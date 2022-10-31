Pam Shriver asks Novak Djokovic for help after video of father violently assaulting daughter goes viral

Former doubles World No. 1 Pam Shriver has asked Novak Djokovic for help after a video of a father assaulting his daughter went viral on social media.

The video was shared online by Croatian actor Igor Juric, who stated that criminal charges would be filed against the individual in question.

"Another brutal violence by a father against his daughter. I received information that it was a family coming from China. We will file criminal charges against this monster as well," Juric wrote.

Igor Jurić @lojzija Još jedno brutalno nasilje oca nad ćerkom. Dobio sam informaciju da je u pitanju porodica koja dolazi iz Kine. Podnećemo krivičnu prijavu i protiv ovog monstruma. Još jedno brutalno nasilje oca nad ćerkom. Dobio sam informaciju da je u pitanju porodica koja dolazi iz Kine. Podnećemo krivičnu prijavu i protiv ovog monstruma. https://t.co/CrU7g0JcwU

Pam Shriver reacted to the heinous incident, saying that such acts needed to be reported and charges pressed.

"OMG we all need to report, and press charges against this kind of horrible abuse," she tweeted.

Shriver later suggested that Novak Djokovic could "help behind the scenes" while thanking Juric for making the video public.

"Let’s ask for @DjokerNole to help behind the scenes. We all need to work together to stop abuse. Igor thanks for doing your part," she wrote.

Pam Shriver @PHShriver @lojzija Let’s ask for @DjokerNole to help behind the scenes. We all need to work together to stop abuse. Igor thanks for doing your part. @lojzija Let’s ask for @DjokerNole to help behind the scenes. We all need to work together to stop abuse. Igor thanks for doing your part.

"I prefer not to be the Monster of Tennis" - Novak Djokovic

Djokovic in action at the 2022 Laver Cup

Speaking ahead of the Paris Masters, Novak Djokovic said that he preferred not to be labeled the "Monster of Tennis," adding that he was happy with his record against top players.

"The monster? I don't know the significance of that word in your language, but in mine is not really the best," Djokovic said, adding, "I prefer not to be the Monster of Tennis. But yeah, the record against most of the top players, well, against pretty much all of the top players is positive, which is great," Djokovic said.

"You know, we played so many tournaments throughout the year and throughout our careers, and some of us have been there more than some of the younger players," he continued. "So playing more matches helps, I think, to know how to approach every next big challenge when you play one of your top rivals. I have managed to do well throughout my career, which is great, which is something that I always intended to do."

Novak Djokovic is the reigning champion at the Paris Masters, beating Daniil Medvedev in last year's final. The sixth seed will start his title defense against either Diego Schwartzman or Maxime Cressy.

Poll : 0 votes